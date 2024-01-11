Putin says he will visit disputed islands off Hokkaido

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday pledged to visit a chain of islands in its Far East, including those disputed with Japan, further complicating their strained ties amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
At a town hall meeting in the Khabarovsk region broadcast on state television, Putin said he would make a trip to the Kuril Islands, though he did not give a specific timeline.
Russia contends that the chain of islands includes four that are claimed by Japan. The four are called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia.
Tokyo maintains that the Soviet Union illegally seized the four -- Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group -- soon after its surrender in World War II on Aug. 15, 1945, while Moscow says they came under its control legitimately.
At the meeting, Putin said it is the "right direction" to develop tourism in the Kuril Islands when answering a question by a Kunashiri resident who works in the travel industry.
"I have heard that (the Kuril Islands) are interesting sites, but unfortunately, I have never been there, so I will definitely go," Putin added.
The Japanese government has protested against repeated visits to disputed islands by senior Russian officials, including those by then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in November 2010 and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in July 2021.
In the 1951 San Francisco Peace Treaty, Japan renounced all claims to the northern part of the Kuril Islands. The long-standing territorial dispute has hampered progress in peace treaty talks between Japan and Russia.
Bilateral negotiations on the territorial dispute and the peace treaty have been suspended since Tokyo imposed economic sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.© KYODO
9 Comments
Login to comment
Fighto!
I guess Mini-me can inspect the pollution and damage inflicted by Russia over the decades of their illegal occupation of these Japanese islands.
Great way for fascist Russia to antagonize her neighbor even more - as if her warmongering wasn't enough.
ClippetyClop
Nobody will come, Vlad. Nobody wants a Soviet vacation.
Thuban
Will sanctions be placed on Russia in response?
Oh wait, that card's been played.
Oops.
ClippetyClop
.....then again I suppose it could become a niche MAGA resort. Daily beatings and as much Novichok as you can drink. If only they knew how to get a passport.
JJE
He is conducting a tour of the Russian Far East at the moment. First on the itinerary was to visit Chukotka region and around Anadyr.
There is no "pollution and damage" in the Kuril Islands. It has an abundance of marine life precisely because Japanese-style mass overfishing has never occurred there (not to mention mass industrialization). The local national park rangers joke the huge amount of dolphins, seals etc that take refuge there are escaping certain death elsewhere.
If anything, the environment is the most pristine in that part of the world - an incredible nature and environment reserve - thanks to Russia.
Tokyo needs to learn to accept the outcome of the Second World War.
Villanova
The should call it "Northern Japan" and build the Japanese version of Disneyland there. And every Obon the Russians can all go to the Japanese Disneyland to take photos of Russians in Japanese costumes.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yes, no instigation when Russia does it.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I'm glad you think Japan has done its part sanctioning Russia.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Russia needs to learn that not everybody is as subservient to a dear leader as they are and accept whatever happens to them in life.
Paul
He's body-double's body-double might come.