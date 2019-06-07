Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Putin says Japan's military cooperation with U.S. is source of concern

1 Comment
ST PETERSBURG

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had concerns about Japan's military cooperation with the United States, but respected Tokyo's right to defend itself anyway it saw fit.

Putin, who was speaking at an economic forum, said Moscow and Tokyo needed to increase trust levels.

The search to find a solution that would allow the two countries to finally and formally sign a World War Two peace treaty was a complex one, he added. But he said that he personally wanted to see it happen as did Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

LOL! Duh.... you think so?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Sendai Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tour Tokyo’s Top Museums, Galleries, And Other Cultural Facilities With Grutto Pass 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

6 Tips To Start the Post-ALT Job Hunt in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 23, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Uniqlo’s Pokémon T-shirt Contest Winners Announced Then Disqualified

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table