Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
politics

Putin says U.S. presence in Japan complicates signing of peace treaty

MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the United States' military presence in Japan was complicating the search for a formal peace treaty between Moscow and Tokyo.

Russia and Japan have been in dispute for seven decades over island territories captured by Soviet troops in the last days of World War Two. As a result, they have still not formally ended hostilities.

Putin told reporters at his annual news conference that Moscow was concerned by the deployment of a U.S. air defense system in Japan.

Calling your bluff here, Putin wants the US out of the area.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Just as Russia constantly tells Japan to accept the results of WWII, I'd say Russia needs to accept the results of WWII.

6 ( +9 / -3 )

Putin's puppet, aka Individual 1, will probably do what he can to comply with his master and get the US out of Japan and Korea, just like he did in Syria, just like he'll do in Afghanistan.

Trump's hastening the end of the US as global empire, which is good.

However, one of the many problems of his short time in office is he's leaving the US a shambles, more divided than ever, while making the Russian empire stronger.

American and 'foreign' GoTrumpers: you own this.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

Yeah, well, your country helped create the situation back in WWII, so you are just as much a part of the problem as well as the solution too!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

You, especially since Trump took office, ever get the feeling that everything Putin says is just to put up the pretense that Putin and Trump are enemies when actually they're cooperating. The USA is pulling out of Syria... win for Putin. The U.S. is arguing with European allies.... a plus for Putin. The U.S. does nothing regarding aggression in Ukraine.... another plus for Putin. Then Putin says this.... Japan and U.S. Alliance and U.S. Troops in Japan is a problem. What? I'm just trying to figure out what is actually going on. Oil prices were higher.... a win for Putin. And why would Putin even bother talking about a peace treaty with Japan when Japan actually gets ZERO out of any relationship with Russia. Well maybe some raw materials and Natural Gas.... but that is about it. All right.... my point.... this is just a smoke screen designed to continue the pretense that Russia does not own Donald Trump.... when it actually does.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

That way he doesn't have to sign a peace treaty without admitting he just doesn't want to.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Maybe Japan should look at Ukrainian and Russian relations?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Putin’s concern is quite understandable. Japan has no say over where US builds military bases and USAF still controls its airspace. Hardly an independent country.

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

How about a simple rule.

No country can send its troops outside its own borders.

Any objections?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

No country can send its troops outside its own borders.

I agree, if you mean current borders, not historical - or re-imagined.

And even if they're 'invited'.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Bilateral treaty means much less these days, in particular, none in relation to Russia.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Classic Putin.

Going on offense by changing the subject. He knows full well that this will cause the Japanese foreign ministry bureaucrats to spin their wheels dealing with this. In the meantime, the things Japan wants get deflected / ignored.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

No country can send its troops outside its own borders.

I agree, if you mean current borders, not historical - or re-imagined.

> And even if they're 'invited'.

EXCELLENT ANSWER! I'll HAPPILY second that!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Well vladdy is putting troops on the ground in the disputed northern islands near hokaido so if the US left japan , Russian and Chinese forces would waltz right in.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

How about a simple rule. No country can send its troops outside its own borders. Any objections?  

Not a single nation in the world will ever agree. What happens if one country (China is good example) invades another? How can they be removed without military force from 3rd countries.

US presence in Japan is a good thing. They risk there lives to protect Japanese citizens every day. Putin is talking nonsense. Just give back the Northern Territories, immediately!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

They risk there lives to protect Japanese citizens every day. 

How?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Classic Putin.

Going on offense by changing the subject. He knows full well that this will cause the Japanese foreign ministry bureaucrats to spin their wheels dealing with this. In the meantime, the things Japan wants get deflected / ignored.

Exactly! Couldn't agree more.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How?

Last week several US Marines died in an exercise off Japan. In an operation to protect Japan from possible future invasion from enemy nations. They sacrificed theyre life for Japanese. RIP.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The last thing Japan needs is a U.S withdrawal faced with an encroaching Russia and China, hostile North Korea and 3 nuclear armed powers on its doorstep.

Japan needs to beef up its conventional military to the absolute max

And be able to call on U.S nuclear forces at any moment - bombers, nuclear strike subs etc.

Japan should consider going nuclear, but I think that is not feasible given domestic resistance.

There are no other options.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

