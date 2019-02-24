Q&A: Why is the U.S. air base relocation in Okinawa so contentious?

The following are questions and answers regarding the planned relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture.
Q: What is the relocation plan?
A: The Japanese and U.S. governments agreed in 1996 that the land used for the Futenma base will be returned to Japan as part of efforts to reduce the heavy U.S. military presence in Okinawa. In 1999, the Japanese government decided at a Cabinet meeting to build a replacement facility in the Henoko area in Nago, also in Okinawa.
Q: What served as the impetus for reaching an agreement?
A: In 1995, three U.S. servicemen raped a local schoolgirl, fueling anger and antibase sentiment among Okinawans.
Q: Why does the Futenma base have to be closed?
A: The base is often dubbed "the most dangerous airfield in the world" as it sits in a crowded residential area. In 2004, a helicopter from the Futenma base crashed at a university in Ginowan, injuring three crew members. In 2017, a window weighing 7.7 kilograms fell from a helicopter onto the grounds of a school just outside Futenma when children were taking classes, renewing safety concerns.
Q: What kind of base will be built in Henoko?
A: The Japanese Defense Ministry plans to reclaim some 160 hectares of land in waters off the Henoko area and construct two 1,800-meter V-shaped runways.
Q: Why are many Okinawa residents opposed to the relocation plan?
A: Despite accounting for only 0.6 percent of the country's land mass, Okinawa is home to about 70 percent of the total area of land exclusively used by U.S. military facilities in Japan. Many Okinawa residents are fed up with noise, crime and accidents linked to the presence of the bases and do not want to see any new bases built in the prefecture.
Q: Why does Okinawa host the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan?
A: Okinawa was a battleground during World War II and U.S. bases were built on land expropriated from islanders during the postwar U.S. occupation that lasted until 1972. Okinawa remained under U.S. control for 20 years longer than the rest of Japan after the war.
Q: What is the Japanese government's argument in moving ahead with the relocation plan?
A: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has maintained that the current plan is "the only solution" for eliminating the dangers posed by the Futenma base without undermining the deterrence provided by the Japan-U.S. security alliance.
Q: When will the land used for Futenma be returned?
A: A plan agreed between Japan and the United States in April 2013 said that the return of the land would be expected in fiscal 2022 at the earliest. But Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said in December last year that it will be difficult to keep to this schedule due to the wrangling between the central and local governments over the issue.
Q: How has Okinawa tried to block the relocation plan?
A: In 2015, then Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga revoked the approval his predecessor gave in 2013 for land reclamation work to begin. The issue was taken to court, where the revocation was ruled illegal and Onaga rescinded it in 2016. On Aug. 31, 2018, the Okinawa government then retracted approval for landfill work, as instructed by Onaga before his death from cancer earlier the same month. However, the move was overridden by the central government.
Q: Is there anything left that Okinawa can do to halt the relocation?
A: The Okinawa government appears to lack effective measures to counter the central government. Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, who won a gubernatorial election last September on an antibase campaign platform, has called for people to take part in the prefectural referendum on Sunday to express the "will of Okinawa."© KYODO
BertieWooster
Except that they can't, because the ground in the bay is too soft. "The seafloor in some parts of the Henoko reclamation area is “as soft as mayonnaise” to a depth of dozens of meters," writes the Asahi Shimbun in this article: http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201902230024.html.
The original environmental assessment was rushed through and much data omitted. Onaga pointed this out.
Yubaru
Mistakes were made in Okinawa, in particular, Nishizaki in Itoman, which had similar problems, also the problems in construction of Kansai Airport as well. The people in charge of the construction know very well how to deal with this problem.
Okinawa and Japan has a very LONG history of using landfills to extend and increase usable land areas, dont think for a minute that this problem is insurmountable.
Yubaru
This is an "anti-base" motivated Q&A, biased in that it does not provide balanced information for people to make an informed opinion.
There is no mention of the return of base property, and further returns that were connected to Futenma's replacement at Camp Schwab. There are huge tracts of land, in the most congested areas of south-central Okinawa that will be returned as well. Camp Kinser, a majority of Camp Foster, Camp Lester, the move of Naha Military port to Urasoe, and not to mention the return of nearly 2/3rds of NTA in the north, while a training area in the jungle, was large enough to house just about every base in Okinawa on it's own.
Also, the continued inference that it is a "new" base further proves the bias of the author.
It would be a better service to the readers to just give ALL sides of an issue without interjecting, however subtle, one's personal opinions into it. There is no mention of security issues, security agreements and the fact that the national government's have a standing treaty between them.
If national agreements are to be tossed aside based upon emotions, chaos would reign. Oh dont forget too that the "state" (Prefecture) has NO legal basis to negotiate terms and agreements for security issues with a foreign government.
Do not underestimate the intelligence of the readers, let them make informed choices based upon the facts of the entire situation and not just a small part of it!
Will Goode
What part of "relocation" don't they understand ?