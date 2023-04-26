Quad leaders to hold security summit in Sydney on May 24

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday he will host President Joe Biden and the leaders of India and Japan for a security summit next month.
The meeting at the Sydney Opera House on May 24 will be Australia’s first time hosting the Quad Leaders’ Summit. It will also include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Albanese attended a summit in Tokyo hours after he was sworn in as prime minister following elections last year.
“We will be discussing the global economic environment that we know is under pressure due to global inflationary pressures,” Albanese told reporters.
“We know that we live in a more insecure world with strategic competition in our region, with the ongoing impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Albanese added.
The Quad partners were deeply invested in the success of the Indo-Pacific. The Quad was committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is respectful of sovereignty and ensures security and growth for all, he said.
“I look forward to discussing with Quad leaders how we – alongside important regional institutions, such as ASEAN, the Pacific Islands Forum, the Indian Ocean Rim Association and our regional partners – can shape the Indo-Pacific region we all want to live in,” Albanese said.
Albanese said he would visit the United States when Biden hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in San Francisco in November and has also been invited for a bilateral meeting with the president, details of which had yet to be finalized.
Albanese last visited the United States in March when he, Biden and British Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced details of the so-called AUKUS partnership that will deliver Australia eight submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology.
Albanese declined to comment on Biden's decision's to run for a second term as president.
“President Biden, I regard as a friend. And he’s certainly a friend of Australia,” Albanese said.
“I don’t comment on the internal politics of the United States. That is a matter for the people of the United States. Can I say this? President Biden will be a very welcome visitor here in Australia,” Albanese added.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
7 Comments
Login to comment
badmoonrising
It’s imperative that India resides on the side of the west. This quad union is encouraging. I have been to India every ten years for the last four decades and it has taken great strides in its development. Everyone with mobile phones now, good roads linking the cities, LCC flights, etc. India belongs on the side of the west
badmoonrising
i don’t mean to sound presumptuous there. India will chose its own path of course, but it is a fine country with great history and culture. There are millions of Indians in the UK and the US. India will continue to be a positive force and having them on the side of good will tip the scales.
dan
What photo.
The corrupt elite meeting to discuss how they can further impoverish the masses.
EFD
Agree with badmoon.
The quad should be expanded into a formal collective self-defense treaty with membership available to any Asian democracy that wishes to join.
The line to join would que quickly.
This would both quell Chinese expansionism and reinforce democratic norms in these countries.
EvilBuddha
Modi will be very happy, flying in his taxpayer funded jet worth 45 billion USD to Sydney.
Wonder if Albanese can prepare samosas like Morrison used to do? Modi is an expert at making chai, so he can prepare chai for all and they can do some 'chai pe charcha'. Even if nothing else comes out of this meeting.
diagonalslip
pity the proliferation of Quad/G7/NATO/UN and etc and etc and etc meetings doesn't actually improve anything. as usual, saving the world looks like fun, everyone's always smiling and smiling....
deanzaZZR
India is a clown show. Good luck partnering with them in anything.