politics

Quad ministers seek to deepen ties in future energy at 1st meeting

TOKYO

Ministers from the Quad group held their first energy meeting Wednesday in Australia to deepen cooperation in next-generation clean energy technologies such as hydrogen and ammonia power generation.

The meeting took place after leaders of the Quad -- Australia, India, Japan and the United States -- agreed in May in Tokyo to step up cooperation in various fields to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda told reporters before leaving for Sydney that enhancing ties with them in new technologies such as carbon capture, utilization and storage, as well as carbon recycling, will help improve his country's energy security amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

Japan, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, has been coordinating with the United States and European countries to reduce its energy reliance on Russia, a major energy exporter.

The Japanese government views hydrogen and ammonia, which do not emit carbon dioxide when burned, as key to transitioning to zero-emission thermal power as the nation weans itself off fossil fuels that will enhance energy security.

Following the ministerial meeting, Hagiuda delivered his speech at the Sydney Energy Forum, co-hosted by the Australian government and the International Energy Agency, introducing Japan's decarbonization efforts.

