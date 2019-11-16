Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

RCEP trade ministers meet in Bangkok

0 Comments
BANGKOK

Ministers from 16 countries negotiating for an Asia-wide trade pact met Saturday in Bangkok for another round of talks, with host Thailand characterizing the meeting as "very tough and serious."

A senior Thai trade official said that Singapore was critical of India, which has been accused of stalling progress in the negotiations. A joint statement was notably not issued after the meeting.

"The meeting was very serious in the afternoon. They had almost banged the table," another official said.

Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said the meeting is very crucial for all 16 countries to find an agreement so that the RCEP leaders can announce the accomplishments at their summit in November.

Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Isshu Sugawara told a press conference after the meeting that while progress was made in a number of areas, some points of debate remain to be settled.

As for whether the negotiations can be concluded within the year as planned, Sugawara said, "It depends on whether a solution can be found for difficult issues in the remaining period."

Prior to the meeting, Sugawara met with his Australian, New Zealand, and Indian counterparts to seek cooperation.

RCEP, covering a third of the global economy, has a history of missed deadlines with varying degrees of ambition among the members that include the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Talks began in 2013 and the initial goal was to wrap them up in 2015.

They are negotiating in 18 areas including the abolishment of tariffs on goods such as industrial products, trade in services, intellectual property rights, economic and technical cooperation, and legal and institutional issues.

RCEP groups Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, as well as the 10 ASEAN countries -- Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines and Thailand plus TPP members Brunei, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Horror Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #50: Typhoon Hagibis Causes Panic Buying of Tape

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Kuroyu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 12-14

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Undokai: Behind The Scenes Of A Japanese Primary School Sports Day

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 41, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining