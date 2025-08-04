Record 120 countries, regions to attend Hiroshima A-bomb ceremony

A record 120 countries and regions, along with the European Union, plan to attend the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Wednesday, according to the city.

While Russia is expected to again be absent this year, its close ally, Belarus, is set to attend for the first time in four years, the Hiroshima city government said, after the municipality effectively lifted the attendance ban on the two countries due to Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Among nuclear-armed states, representatives from the United States, Britain, France are expected to attend. India, which is not a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, as well as the de facto nuclear state of Israel will also take part.

Palestine and Taiwan, which are not recognized as countries by the Japanese government, will be participating in the ceremony for the first time.

China, Pakistan, and North Korea have no plans to show up.

Following last year's controversy over inviting Israel amid its war in the Gaza Strip, Hiroshima has this year switched from sending invitations to simply "notifying" all countries and regions of the annual memorial ceremony.

The previous record-high attendance was set in 2023, when 111 nations, plus the EU, took part.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui said there was growing international awareness of his city's history, noting that a record-high 2.26 million people visited the city's museum documenting the devastation of the bombing during the previous fiscal year that ended March.

"As the first city to experience nuclear devastation...we aim to share globally 'the spirit of Hiroshima' that hopes for the realization of true peace and foster grassroots awareness of peace," Matsui said in a written interview with Kyodo News.

Nagasaki, which was bombed three days after Hiroshima in 1945, is also expecting a record-high attendance from over 100 countries and regions for its ceremony on Saturday.

The city has this year invited all countries and regions with diplomatic missions in Japan or representative offices at the United Nations. The city also accepted a request from Taiwan to attend for the first time.

"I hope that by witnessing the reality of the atomic bombing firsthand, (attendees) will feel the inhumane consequences of using nuclear weapons," Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said in a separate interview with Kyodo News.

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and three days later in Nagasaki killed more than 210,000 people by the end of that year. Japan surrendered six days after the Nagasaki bombing, bringing an end to World War II.

Each year, the cities hold memorial ceremonies to mourn the victims and pray for lasting peace.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass will attend both the Hiroshima and Nagasaki ceremonies, the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo announced Monday.

His predecessor Rahm Emanuel skipped the Nagasaki event last year in response to the city not inviting Israel.

