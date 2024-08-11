 Japan Today
politics

Record 177 career-track Japanese bureaucrats quit in fiscal 2022

TOKYO

A record 177 national civil servants in career-track positions quit in fiscal 2022, less than 10 years after being hired, recent government data showed, with concerns about long working hours and insufficient pay influencing their decisions.

The figure tops 168 in fiscal 2021, the previous high since fiscal 2012 when the current examination format for the bureaucrats was introduced, according to the National Personnel Authority.

The rise in resignations coincides with a recent decline in applicants for such government jobs amid increasing competition from the private sector for talent.

The number of applicants who took examinations to become career-track bureaucrats this spring hit a record-low 13,599, with 1,953 of them passing, according to the personal authority.

With the number of bureaucrats resigning within less than 10 years exceeding 100 every year since fiscal 2018, the latest data have prompted the government to take additional steps to retain these potential future high-ranking officials.

"The reasons (for quitting) vary from person to person, but past surveys suggest that public servants are dissatisfied with long working hours and pay," an agency official said, adding that some also find their jobs "not fulfilling."

A poll by the National Personal Authority, targeting 764 first-year career-track bureaucrats who joined government offices in April 2023, showed that 81.1 percent of 699 respondents think hiking wages is the most effective way to improve the image of public servants and attract talent.

Of these respondents, 67.5 percent also called for measures to reduce overtime and late-night work, among other reforms in working practices, the poll showed.

A record 177 national civil servants in career-track positions quit in fiscal 2022, less than 10 years after being hired,

Less than 10 years after being hired" that's another way to say people that are young which only work less 10 years, now are quitting the Govt. Which is good, they know they have choice and they took action. It also imply about working environment.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

