 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A voter casts a ballot in the upper house elections at a polling station in Tokyo on Sunday. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
politics

Record 26 million vote early in Japan's upper house election

0 Comments
TOKYO

Voter turnout in Sunday's upper house election stood at an estimated 58.52 percent as of 4 a.m. Monday, higher than the 52.05 percent recorded in the previous upper house election in 2022.

A record 26 million people cast early ballots in the election, which took place in the middle of a three-day weekend.

From July 4, a day after the start of official campaigning, to Saturday, a total of 26,181,865 people voted nationwide, accounting for 25.12 percent of eligible voters, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The figure surpassed the previous record set in the 2022 upper house election, when about 19.61 million people voted early, accounting for 18.68 percent of eligible voters. Early voting has been on the rise since the system was introduced in 2004.

All of the country's 47 prefectures recorded higher early voter turnout compared to 2022, with the national average rising 1.33-fold. The largest increases were seen in Miyazaki and Kumamoto, both in southwestern Japan.

The 26.18 million early votes also surpassed the record 21.38 million cast in the 2017 election for the more powerful House of Representatives.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Engaku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Fukushima Waraji Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

12 Natural Japanese Skincare Ingredients For Radiant Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Multicultural & Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Travel Guide – Green Season

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Where to Go in Japan—Please, Anywhere but Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Viral TikToks To Fan Backlash: Sylvanian Families Lawsuit Sparks Global Collector Drama

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for August 2025

GaijinPot Blog