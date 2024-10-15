 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Record 314 women running in Japan's general election

0 Comments
TOKYO

Record-high 314 women filed their candidacy Tuesday for the upcoming general election, while hereditary politics continued to play a large role within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The number of female candidates for the Oct 27 House of Representatives election was up from the previous record of 229 in the 2009 lower house poll, as both the LDP and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan ramped up their support for them.

The percentage of women among all candidates rose 5.7 points from the last election in 2021 to 23.4 percent.

The figures came as a recent report by the World Economic Forum found that Japan ranked 118th among 146 countries in the gender gap rankings in 2024, the lowest among the Group of Seven industrialized nations.

Meanwhile, so-called hereditary candidates -- those who have a relative in office and inherited their position, or whose parents or grandparents have been a member of parliament -- totaled 136 across both the ruling and opposition parties, or 10 percent of all candidates, according to a Kyodo News survey.

In the LDP, such candidates totaled 97, accounting for 28.4 percent of its overall candidates, including Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The CDPJ, which has argued that hereditary succession of politicians should be restricted, fielded 27 such candidates, or 11.4 percent of its total.

Critics say hereditary politics has remained prevalent in Japan as the younger generation shows less interest in becoming lawmakers due to a series of scandals within politics.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel

5 New Japanese Skincare Products for Fall 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

SL Gunma Minakami

GaijinPot Travel

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Essential Phrases for Working in a Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog