Record field, tight race expected in Japan governing party contest

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party may see a close race for its new leader, with a likely record number of candidates and the waning influence of factions making rank-and-file votes significant in effectively choosing the next prime minister.

Around 10 lawmakers or more could run in the Sept. 27 LDP presidential election, the most under the party's current selection system introduced in 1971. The five-contender 2008 and 2012 races were the biggest under present rules.

The wider field comes after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement in August that he will not seek reelection as head of the LDP to take responsibility for a party slush funds scandal that has dogged his cabinet's approval ratings.

The outgoing prime minister has encouraged anyone willing to succeed him to run, opening up the contest. Moves to dissolve LDP factions in the fallout of the funding scandal mean the groups also hold a reduced sway over candidate selection and lawmaker votes.

Prospective candidates must secure backing from 20 of their peers to run before campaigning officially begins on Sept 12.

The vote is likely to go to a run-off between the top two candidates, with no candidate winning a majority in the first round in which 367 LDP parliamentarians will vote while another 367 votes are allotted to rank-and-file members.

In a run-off, the lawmakers hold the same number of votes, while the membership share is reduced to one for each of the LDP's 47 prefectural chapters.

Three lawmakers have announced candidacies as of Sunday. Former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, was first out of the blocks, while ex-Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, 67, has announced his fifth run and Digital Minister Taro Kono, 61, has formalized his candidacy.

Expected to confirm soon are Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63, LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, 68, former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, and Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, 63.

Among the others widely seen as seeking support for a run are former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, 68, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, 71, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ken Saito, 65, and former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiko Noda, 63.

Since the LDP and the Komeito party, its coalition partner, hold a majority in both chambers of the Diet, the winner of the LDP presidential race is almost certain to be elected prime minister at a Diet session to be convened shortly after the contest.

