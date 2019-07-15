S Korean trade ministry to raise Japan export curbs at WTO general council meeting

South Korea's trade ministry said on Sunday it plans to raise the "unfairness" of Japan's export curbs at the World Trade Organization's general council meeting on July 23 to 24.
The two countries are involved in a widening political and economic dispute that could threaten global supplies of microchips and smartphone displays.
South Korea's trade ministry said in a statement it will focus on enhancing understanding about the problems of Japan's measures and seek common ground among WTO member countries at the meeting.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
OssanAmerica
South Korea is barking up the wrong tree. This is not a trade issue and Japan has placed no sanctions on South Korea. South Korea was elevated to a special status in 2004 reserved for trusted allied nations. South Korea has lost that trust with Japan due to their violating UN sanctions against North Korea and their continued ceaseless anti-Japan agenda which includes breaking signed agreements. Moon is the most anti-Japan leader South Korea has ever had because his dream of unification of the Korean Peninsula is based on North and South sharing a common enemy. And they can't be NK's backer China, or SK's backer the U.S.
"The day after the Hanoi Summit collapsed, Moon Jae-in was already calling for deeper inter-Korean economic cooperation; in other words, permission to violate international sanctions and United Nations Security Council resolutions."
https://www.geopoliticalmonitor.com/losing-your-alliance-risking-an-american-withdrawal-from-south-korea/
Strangerland
South Korea is complaining that Japan has stopped treating them like friends, and is turning their relationship more transactional.
The South Korean government needs to understand that their poor governance led to that result. They ripped up a final agreement, and have been yelling at Japan to do... something. But they don't say what. Without a clear definition of what South Korea expects, Japan cannot meet that expectation. If South Korea wants to continue to complain without explaining why, they cannot expect Japan to treat them like friends. If South Korea wants to be treated like friends, then they need to fix this problem they created when they tore up the final agreement.
You can try to justify any of it any way you would like, and it will still boil down to the above.