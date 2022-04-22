Japan's ruling party to propose more defense spending; 2% of GDP

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will propose that the government sharply increase its defense spending, party members said Thursday, suggesting they will push for, at a minimum, an amount equivalent to 2 percent of the nation's gross domestic product, double the current level.
The party's draft proposal for revising the government's National Security Strategy will also include the controversial idea of possessing the ability to disable an enemy country's missiles in its territory, as well as its command and control systems.
The proposal was approved at a meeting of LDP's Research Commission on National Security and will be submitted to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida next week so it can be reflected in the government's review of the long-term guideline, to be finalized by the end of the year.
The proposal for acquiring such an attack capability, however, could fuel concerns that the country would deviate from its exclusively defense-oriented policy under the war-renouncing Constitution.
The move comes amid China's growing military clout at a time when Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left many wondering what that could mean to the region's security. North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test-launch last month has also put a renewed focus on that country as a growing missile and nuclear threat.
"With the defense spending target of more than 2 percent of GDP for NATO nations in mind, our country also aims to realize that the budget meets a level necessary to fundamentally reinforce defense capabilities in five years," the draft proposal said, referring to the numerical goal of North Atlantic Treaty Organization members.
Minoru Kihara, a member of the commission, told reporters after the meeting that the defense spending equal to 2 percent of the GDP is "not a goal but an indicator" for raising the budget. "We are not a NATO member, but many Western nations have set (the figure) as a target, and we should take that into account when increasing the budget," he said.
Japan's defense budget for the current fiscal year to March 2023 totaled 5.4 trillion yen ($42 billion), marking a record high for the eighth year in a row and up 1.1 percent from the previous year's initial budget. The budget has grown for 10 years in a row.
Japan's real GDP for 2021 was 536.79 trillion yen, according to the Cabinet Office.
The draft proposes to call the attack capability as a counterstrike capability, rather than the currently called enemy base strike capability, to avoid misunderstanding that Japan could carry out an illegal preemptive strike.
"Most Japanese citizens are not hoping Japan will conduct preemptive attacks," said former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, who heads the commission, adding that the new description was chosen for its "simplicity."
With the military buildup of Beijing and nuclear and missile threats by Pyongyang in mind, the draft proposal was compiled on the assumption that it is hard to intercept missiles amid the rapid advancement of technology, and the current missile defense system could be insufficient to defend the nation.
The draft proposal said the Japan-U.S. role-sharing, in which U.S. forces serve as a deterrent against potential enemies, should be maintained within the bounds of Japan's Constitution and international law and "under the concept of its exclusively defense-oriented policy."
Along with the National Security Strategy, the government plans to review two other key documents on defense by the year-end.© KYODO
15 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Does that budget can help Japanese people to face current inflation and rising item price?
OssanAmerica
Good. In line with NATO.
Rodney
Didn’t know we were at war or planning one.
zichi
2% of GDP for defense is the correct amount.
u_s__reamer
The LDP's knee-jerk "Guns 'R' Us" shopping spree adds 2% to the taxpayers' burden, but how many % will be spent making life more bearable for the hard-worked population? Why do people keep voting for politicians who give themselves generous salaries and fat pensions while caring not a fig for the welfare of the majority? Elections and democracy are degenerating before our eyes into a spectacle: the power of a dog chasing its tail.
englisc aspyrgend
To live in peace, prepare for war.
It is better to have it and as a consequence not use it than to need it in dire circumstances and not have it!
Cricky
I have no problem with defence spending, I do have a problem with the intellect of those have control over it.
kennyG
Just 2%? Come'on while North Korea is 24%.....lolfrom a poster named alwayswisdomnipponglorybravonipponkaigi
Desert Tortoise
A wise nation is always preparing to defend itself. China if you haven't noticed has claims on Japanese territories, even considers Okinawa to be "occupied" by Japan based on what is in their official press. One would be foolish indeed to trust China to have only good intentions. Tibet could not defend itself and you see what happened to them.
kennyG
Putin's men have started referring to Hokkaido as their inherent territory. build up own nuclear arsenal Japan
asap. Anything unbelievable could happen to this madmen. No more peace-Boke
Sweeetpancakes
Good.
kurisupisu
more tax money defending an impoverished group of islands-what a colossal waste!
blue
@OssanAmerica
Err, what has NATO got to do with it?
While Japan has been cooperating with NATO, it is neither a member nor even in the same hemisphere to start with...
Furthermore, when looking at Japan's military spending as of 2022, only 2 NATO countries (I'm excluding the US as their spending is just out of this world): Germany (+1 Bio USD) and the UK (+6 Bio USD) are higher, meaning that the 27 other NATO countries are spending less...
https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/military-spending-by-country
As currently and due to the Ukraine crisis are other countries lining up to join the organization, the spending of NATO as a whole may even proportionally decrease as the new members need to catch up...
As such, it looks more like NATO as a whole is catching up with Japan's spending and not the other way around...
zichi
kurisupisu
I don't understand why you continue to live here in these improvised groups of islands.
Sven Asai
That’s the completely wrong sequence. First they should pay everyone more, that can be massive handouts or wage rises of 2% and better significantly above. Then the aging and population decrease might be reduced and the whole economy gets massively back on a stable path instead of blindly running into the swamp, and after that you can increase the defense budget even by 3, 4 or 5% to adequately response to new global or rising local militarily potential threats from China, Russia, NK and other still more unspecified conflicts or mass influx etc. But now taking the last money out of the purse and put it only half-hearted into weaponry, that people can’t eat and also can’t sufficiently defend with , that’s pure nonsense and just further following a path into guaranteed history nirvana. That should all have already been started when the money printing and easing policy had begun many years before, so that we wouldn’t even have any need to discuss all that now under pressure and being forced by developments.