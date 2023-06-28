Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan ruling parties to allow new fighter jets to be exported

TOKYO

Japan's ruling parties are including provisions in their security policy blueprint that would allow the export of next-generation fighter jets to other countries, despite the country's strict regulations on international arms sales, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The Liberal Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, said the pros and cons of exporting defense apparatuses equipped with lethal arms needed further discussion.

Japan, Britain and Italy are jointly developing a next-generation fighter jet by 2035.

So far, Japan has formally maintained its position that the three principles on overseas transfers of defense equipment and technology ban weapons exports, except for items jointly developed or produced with another nation.

Japan can export defense equipment outfitted with lethal weaponry to countries with which it collaborates on security matters, provided the purpose is for rescue, transportation, vigilance, surveillance or minesweeping, the source said.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada has said the government will decide whether lethal weapons can be transferred "on a case-by-case basis," given the lack of mention of the issue in the implementation guidelines of the three principles.

In April, the LDP and Komeito began talks with the potential aim of revising weapon export restrictions more than one year after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

While the LDP has been eager to relax the rules to bolster support for Ukraine, Komeito has been reluctant to change them, voicing fears that weapon sales to other nations could exacerbate armed conflicts and run counter to Japan's postwar pacifism under the war-renouncing Constitution.

Against a backdrop of the arms export regulations, Japan has provided defense products to Ukraine, such as bulletproof vests and helmets. However, Western countries have supplied military apparatuses, including missiles, tanks and fighter jets.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Kishida and the LDP are just licking their lips at the thought here! Damn the constitution full speed ahead!

