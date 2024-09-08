LDP-backed candidate wins Ginowan mayor election in Okinawa

The candidate backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party won Sunday's mayoral election in Ginowan, a city in the southern Japan prefecture of Okinawa that hosts a U.S. military base at the heart of controversy over its relocation within Okinawa.

Atsushi Sakima, 60, served as mayor from 2012 to 2018. He backs the closure of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, located in a crowded residential part of the city, and its move to the less populated coastal district of Henoko in Nago, in line with former Mayor Masanori Matsugawa, whose sudden death in July triggered the vote.

Sakima, who was also backed by the Komeito party, the LDP's junior coalition partner, defeated Isao Tobaru, 65, a former city assembly member who is opposed to the base's relocation to Henoko, while also calling for its swift closure and return of the land it sits on to Japan.

Tobaru had the support of opposition parties and All Okinawa Kaigi, an anti-relocation coalition of political parties and civic groups that also backs Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki, a prominent anti-base figure.

The central government has been pushing ahead with the relocation plan, and in an unprecedented move late last year overrode the objections of local authorities and approved a modified landfill plan by proxy. Construction work began in January.

Even after its reversion from U.S. control in 1972 following the end of World War II in August 1945, Okinawa remains home to the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

Anti-base sentiment runs deep in Okinawa due to noise, pollution and crimes committed by U.S. service members. Residents have objected to the relocation plan, instead calling for the base to be moved out of the prefecture to reduce the burden of hosting U.S. forces.

Voter turnout was 53.27 percent, down 10.22 percentage points from the previous contest. A third candidate, local businessman Takashi Higa, also competed in the race.

© KYODO