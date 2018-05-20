Mayor in western Tokyo urged to resign over sexual harassment

The deputy mayor of the city of Komae in western Tokyo has urged the mayor to resign, saying an internal probe confirmed he had sexually harassed female workers.

The deputy mayor, Minoru Mizuno, said in a news conference on Monday that two cases of harassment by Mayor Kunihiko Takahashi have been confirmed in the investigation conducted after the allegations surfaced earlier in the year.

The probe results were reported to the mayor and other officials in an ad hoc city board meeting Friday, city officials said. The 66-year-old mayor did not say whether the findings were true.

"There are some parts in the probe I can't agree with," Takahashi said during a separate news conference, calling one alleged victim "someone who is quick to assume."

"I think there was a misunderstanding," he said.

"I might have touched them unintentionally at an office party but I haven't treated workers with any sexual interest," he added.

Takahashi has said he will not step down immediately as he will make efforts to restore public trust first. He has said he will then consider what to do by hearing the opinions of citizens and supporters.

The Japanese Communist Party had requested access to and obtained a document on the sexual harassment allegations reported by municipal office workers, one of whom complained that the mayor touched her buttocks in an elevator while another said he forced her to drink from a glass he had already used.

"It's despicable to use his position to do such a thing. I want him to decide himself how he should take responsibility," the deputy mayor said.

About 10 city assembly members submitted Monday a petition signed by 817 people to the city calling for the mayor's resignation.

