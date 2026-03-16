Singapore prime minister to make 3-day visit to Japan to deepen ties

Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make a three-day visit to Japan starting Tuesday for talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and to strengthen bilateral ties, the Japanese government said.

Wong, who took office in May 2024 and concurrently serves as finance minister, will be visiting Japan for the first time as the Singaporean leader, Japan's top government spokesman Minoru Kihara told a press conference on Monday.

Kihara said he hopes Wong's visit will "deepen friendly and cooperative" bilateral relations as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year. He described Singapore as an "important partner" in promoting a rules-based international order and free trade.

© KYODO