Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

U.S. commits to steady presence in Okinawa as F-15 jets retired

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The United States on Tuesday vowed to ensure a "steady-state" military presence in Japan's southern island prefecture of Okinawa, as it withdraws its F-15 fighter jets based at the U.S. Kadena Air Base and replaces them with a "rotational" force.

The move comes at a time when China is becoming increasingly assertive in the Indo-Pacific, including toward Taiwan. Four key Republican lawmakers warned in a letter to the Pentagon that the development could send the "wrong signal" to both Beijing as well as U.S. allies in the region.

"We are concerned with reporting that indicates that there will be no permanent presence to replace the Okinawa F-15s," Sens. Marco Rubio and William Hagerty, former U.S. ambassador to Japan, as well as House of Representatives members such as Mike Gallagher said in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The phased withdrawal of the F-15 aircraft, which has been in service for more than 30 years, will take place over the next two years, starting Tuesday, as part of the U.S. Air Force's modernization plan.

Defense Department spokesman Pat Ryder emphasized during a press conference the same day that the U.S. military presence at the Kadena base will be maintained through "rotational deployments" that will include "advanced fourth-generation and fifth-generation aircraft to backfill" the F-15s as they depart.

The U.S. Air Force said last week that the deployment of the advanced fighters will be temporary and the Defense Department has "not made a decision on the long-term solution."

Citing reports saying that the plan to retire two squadrons of F-15s would involve half of the roughly 100 U.S. Air Force fighters in Japan, the four Republican lawmakers expressed fears over "a tangible reduction in American forward combat power in the Indo-Pacific."

They also said the move could lower the "bar for aggression," in an apparent reference to China's stated desire for "reunification" with Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island that Beijing views as its own.

Japan is a close U.S. ally that hosts around 54,000 U.S. troops. Okinawa is home to the bulk of the U.S. military presence in Japan and Kadena is a key air base in the region.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Kaki: The Miracle Japanese Persimmon

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Fragrances for Autumn/Winter 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in Tokyo: Neo-Yokocho in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

5 New Places to See in Tokyo on Your Next Trip to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Western Influences Behind Junji Ito’s Manga Work

GaijinPot Blog

Entrepreneur Mariko Nishimura Bridges Tech and Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Ohama Beach

GaijinPot Travel