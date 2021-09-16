Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China submits application to join TPP free trade deal

11 Comments
BEIJING

China has submitted an application to become a member of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, the Commerce Ministry said Thursday, in a move that would have a significant impact on trade in the Asia-Pacific region.

But it remains uncertain whether China will be allowed to join the free trade pact, formally known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, as it would require unanimous approval from the 11 member countries.

China's bid to take part in the TPP is seen as an attempt to increase its clout in the Asia-Pacific region as the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden, who prioritizes multilateralism in diplomacy, remains cautious about returning to the treaty.

If China joins the TPP, the gross domestic product by participant economies would account for around 30 percent of global GDP, compared with over 10 percent by current members.

The trade pact, from which the United States withdrew in January 2017, is widely seen as being aimed at countering China's growing economic influence.

The existing TPP members are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

According to the Chinese ministry, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Damien O'Connor, New Zealand's trade and export minister, spoke on the phone to discuss necessary procedures.

In November last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country would seriously consider participating in the TPP during the summit meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

In March, the Chinese government also said it had formally ratified the world's largest free trade deal, a pact signed last year by 15 Asia-Pacific countries, including Japan, South Korea and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership involves ASEAN, Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

China, which had criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump as dividing the Asia-Pacific region by pursuing protectionist trade policies under his "America First" agenda, has been attempting to bolster its clout in the region, foreign affairs experts say.

Japan, a leading economy in the TPP, has said complying with high-standard rules would be a prerequisite for China to enter negotiations toward participating in the free trade pact.

Compared with some advanced countries such as Japan, China falls behind in liberalizing market access while the Asian economic powerhouse faces other obstacles, such as reforms of preferential treatment for state-run companies and state subsidies to meet the standard shared among TPP members.

11 Comments
It was pretty shocking when the US suddenly dropped out of the partnership in the name of unilateral deals over multilateral ones. They really shot themselves in the foot.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

If China becomes aggressive, uses force, joining the TPP won't mean anything.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Did they submit any references with their application? Yes? North Korea? Check. Myanmar? Check. Taliban? Check. Somalia? Check. Iran? Check. That's it???

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Personally I’d like to think we can do without them after the way they have behaved to us the last 12-18 months, but if they were to join the TPP they’d need to implement some serious reforms, last paragraph says it all really.

“Compared with some advanced countries such as Japan, China falls behind in liberalizing market access while the Asian economic powerhouse faces other obstacles, such as reforms of preferential treatment for state-run companies and state subsidies to meet the standard shared among TPP members.”

3 ( +3 / -0 )

It seems to me China wants to be a leader of TTP in the future and China never obeys/follows the TPP agreement. China just wants to control TPP for its own advantage.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Keep these clowns out.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

China will not keep to the rules and will bully or corrupt as necessary to change them in its favour.

They are desperate to join before Taiwan can so they can block them. Better to invite Taiwan in first, a liberal democracy, an innovative and free market economy.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Complying with the high-standard rules is a pre requisite. Fail. there the door, tell your story walking China.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

If you wanted to laugh hard, this is a great article to read. Man this is good!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The red menace is having a feild day with corn pop at the helm.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Sorry. Only free and fair democratic nations should be allowed to join. Join a trade pact with Commie nations, China.

And they must be PACIFIC nations too, which should count the UK out. They should make a trade pact with their fellow European nations.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

With what’s going on between Australia and China, this will cool things down to be in a partnership. It’s an olive twig.

China has out maneuvered the US within the WTO framework, rewriting many trade and commercial rules. Then the WTO is no longer taken seriously.

TPP was an idea that was supposed to hem China in and draw the member states closer to the US and each other. Then the US leaves and China encroaches upon the club designed to keep China out. I don’t think Trump knew what a TPP was.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

