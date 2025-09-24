LDP leadership candidates at odds over how to tackle China threat

Candidates running for the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leader attend its election debate at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, on Wednesday. From left are Takayuki Kobayashi, Toshimitsu Motegi, Yoshimasa Hayashi, Sanae Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi.

The five contenders in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race on Wednesday were at odds over how to tackle security threats from China, with one saying Japan should implement an anti-espionage law as a deterrence.

But the candidates, all vying to become the next prime minister, shared a strong sense of crisis over Japan's deteriorating security environment, citing the challenges posed by China, Russia and North Korea.

At a joint press conference, most of them emphasized the necessity of dialogue with China, while voicing eagerness to strengthen ties with like-minded countries such as Japan's close security ally, the United States, and its neighbor, South Korea.

The next LDP chief, however, is not assured of becoming prime minister as the LDP-led ruling coalition with its junior partner, the Komeito party, lost control of the House of Representatives following the October 2024 general election.

Former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, one of the frontrunners in the LDP race, said she would seek to deepen cooperation with South Korea, if she becomes prime minister, to deal with China, Russia and North Korea.

Takaichi, meanwhile, said that if elected prime minister, she would "make an appropriate judgment" on whether to visit the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, regarded by China and South Korea as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.

Known for embracing the hawkish security views of assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Takaichi added that visiting the shrine, which honors convicted war criminals along with millions of war dead, "must never become a diplomatic issue."

Farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi, son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, pledged to hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump "as early as possible," saying that reaffirming how essential the two longtime allies are to each other would be key.

Takaichi, 64, is seeking to become Japan's first female prime minister, while Koizumi, 44, whose efforts to address surging rice prices have drawn public attention, is aiming to take the helm at the youngest age in the postwar era.

Relations between Japan and South Korea, often strained over wartime history and other issues, have improved drastically in recent years, due in part to mounting concerns over China's intensifying military activities.

Nevertheless, South Korea and China have criticized visits to Yasukuni by Japanese politicians, including Takaichi and Koizumi. Japan invaded large parts of China before the end of World War II and colonized the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

The LDP presidential vote is scheduled after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba abruptly announced earlier this month his intention to step down, taking responsibility for the ruling bloc's loss of a majority in the July 20 House of Councillors election.

Campaigning for the race officially kicked off Monday, with Takaichi, Koizumi, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi declaring their candidacies.

On Wednesday, Kobayashi, 50, said Japan's current goal of raising defense spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product is "insufficient," but stopped short of citing specific targets such as NATO's 3.5 percent benchmark.

He lambasted China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas, while noting the repeated detention of Japanese nationals on spying charges in China, warning that the risks "will persist."

Motegi, 69, once described by Trump as a "tough" negotiator, said Japan should highlight its role as the most important partner of the United States in countering China, which he called Washington's "biggest challenge."

Hayashi, 64, often portrayed as pro-China, said Japan needs to manage its ties with the United States on the assumption that future U.S. administrations may adopt policies similar to Trump's unilateral and protectionist approach, already affecting trade and security.

Regarding defense, Hayashi referred to the drafting of Japan's national security strategy designating China's behavior as the nation's "greatest strategic challenge" to respond to Beijing's growing assertiveness and maintain stability in the region.

All five candidates expressed understanding of the Japanese government's decision not to recognize Palestinian statehood, in line with the United States.

© KYODO