Regular Diet session to end Sunday

This year's 150-day regular Diet session will end on Sunday, around a month ahead of a crucial national election for the ruling coalition, which lost its majority in the House of Representatives last October.

On Friday, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba came under renewed pressure as opposition parties united to push for a bill scrapping a controversial gasoline tax in the final phase of the Diet session. His minority government has described the proposal as "unrealistic."

The move is viewed by some voters with skepticism as they regard it as a symbolic gesture by ruling and opposition lawmakers to project a confrontational stance in the face of the election for the House of Councillors, or upper house, expected to be held on July 20.

Ishiba's ruling camp seeks to retain majority control of the upper house despite persistently low public support for his Cabinet and mounting frustration over the government's handling of rising prices outpacing wage growth.

While approval of the gasoline tax bill jointly submitted by seven parties is unlikely in the upper house, the development highlights shifting power dynamics that have forced Ishiba to concede to opposition demands to pass bills and budgets in the lower house.

The opposition parties argue that scrapping the provisional gasoline tax of 25 yen ($0.2) per liter would ease the burden of prolonged inflation on households. But Ishiba's government calls the proposal unfeasible without an alternative funding source.

Earlier this week, the lower house removed a ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker as chair of the Committee on Financial Affairs amid a standoff over the gasoline tax, marking the first such case in the chamber's postwar history.

Months earlier, the state budget for the fiscal year, which began in April, was enacted following rare revisions in both houses of parliament to reflect opposition party requests.

The Japan Innovation Party called for expanding tuition-free high school education, while the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan urged a freeze on rising medical costs for patients receiving advanced treatments, such as for cancer.

Earlier this month, legislation to promote pension reform was enacted after the ruling bloc accepted a proposal of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the main opposition party, to include a pledge to consider raising basic pension benefits in the future.

A political tug-of-war continued until Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition party, on Thursday officially abandoned plans to submit a no-confidence motion against Ishiba's Cabinet during the parliamentary session that started in January.

Such a motion would have prompted Ishiba to dissolve the lower house for a snap election, which could coincide with the upper house race.

The ruling coalition, however, did not cave to opposition pressure in sensitive areas. It remained divided with the opposition camp over whether to ban corporate donations outright -- an issue spotlighted by the LDP's political funds scandals.

The LDP also postponed a decision on whether to allow married couples to keep separate surnames, apparently due to concerns among conservatives that changing the current system would undermine family cohesion and traditional values.

