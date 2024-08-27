Rising LDP star Koizumi to announce party leadership bid next week

Former Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi will announce on Sept 6 his bid for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, his office said Wednesday, in his first attempt to become prime minister.

Koizumi, 43, has gained support from younger LDP members, and the entry into the Sept 27 party presidential race of one of the public favorites for future leader could spark greater interest in the election. However, some question whether the fifth-term lower house member has the experience to lead the ruling party.

Koizumi was initially expected to announce his candidacy this week but likely reconsidered the schedule to hold a press conference due to an approaching typhoon.

Another contender, Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63, the chief cabinet secretary who is in charge of crisis management, has also pushed back his bid announcement until around Sept 3 in view of the typhoon.

The LDP's presidential race is being held in the wake of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's sudden announcement earlier this month that he will not seek reelection as leader of the ruling party, which has been rattled by a slush funds scandal revealed late last year.

Opposition lawmakers are already bracing themselves for the possibility that the next LDP chief, who is expected to become prime minister, will dissolve the House of Representatives for a snap election.

The prospect of Koizumi as the next LDP leader "scares me most," former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, currently an advisor to the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said on a radio program.

"He may move to dissolve the lower house before his honeymoon period after the LDP race ends and before his true self is exposed," said Noda, who is considering running in the opposition party's leadership election, also scheduled for September.

The next lower house election must be held before the fall of 2025 when the term of current members ends. The prime minister can decide to dissolve it at a time of his or her choosing.

Koizumi's father, Junichiro Koizumi, was premier from 2001 to 2006. In 2002, he brought back five Japanese abductees held by North Korea. Shinjiro Koizumi appears to have the backing of former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Kishida's predecessor.

Another candidate from his generation, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, has announced his candidacy. He is the first among the potential contenders to replace Kishida, whose three-year term as party chief ends in late September.

Koizumi placed second to former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, 67, in a recent Kyodo News poll on the most favorable candidates to lead the LDP.

© KYODO