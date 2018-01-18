Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens during joint press statements with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday. Photo: AP
politics

Romanians apologize to Japan's prime minister over visit

2 Comments
BUCHAREST, Romania

Hundreds of Romanians have apologized to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe whose visit to Romania at the end of a European tour fell short on protocol and diplomacy.

First, lunch and talks scheduled for Tuesday with the premier were canceled after Mihai Tudose unexpectedly resigned the night before.

With several hours to kill before a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Abe made an unscheduled visit to the outdoor Village Museum which features traditional peasant houses.

Embarrassed, Romanians expressed their apologies to Abe on the Japanese Embassy's Facebook page.

One post Thursday read: "As a Romanian citizen, please accept my sincere apologies for the unacceptable and disrespectful behavior of our country's government."

"I can only hope that this type of diplomatic misbehavior won't happen again in the future of Romania."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

2 Comments
Login to comment

I think Abe should refund tax payer's money for the trip, he wasn't authorize to visit a peasant house.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Nice of the Romanians to apologize as they have. The whole situation is a little bit embarrassing, but I don't expect it'll have any effect on relations between the two countries.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Facing The ‘Two-Year Mark’ In Japan: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Zoos and Aquariums

Numazu Deep Sea Aquarium & Coelacanth Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Lifestyle

9 Tokyo-Based Organizations You Can Volunteer For

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Wanderlust: 6 Amazing Mountains to Climb Under 1,000 Meters

GaijinPot Blog

The Smartest Answer Isn’t Always the Best One: 5 Tips for ALT Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sawara: A Step Back In Time To An Elegant Old Edo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome