Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Suga likely to hold off on calling snap election this year: report

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to hold off calling a snap election this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

Such a decision would reflect Suga's intention to focus on measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and cushion the economic blow from the pandemic, several government and ruling party lawmakers said, according to the paper.

Public opinion polls have shown strong support for Suga since he took office two weeks ago, prompting speculation that he could take advantage of it and call a snap election soon.

Suga won the leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last month, taking over as prime minister after Shinzo Abe resigned citing health reasons. A lower house election does not have to be held until October 2021.

In an interview with the Nikkei business daily published on Thursday, LDP heavyweight and Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai also quashed speculation of an early general election.

"There are serious issues before us right now," he was quoted as saying. "The prime minister has made the right decision to focus on resolving those problems."

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

TeamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest

GaijinPot Travel