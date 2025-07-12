 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting in Kuala Lumpur
Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrive for a meeting with South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoonjoo (not pictured) on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, On Friday. Image: Reuters/MANDEL NGAN
politics

Rubio says no 'drama or division' in U.S. relations with Japan

4 Comments
KUALA LUMPUR

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday played down concerns about relations with key U.S. ally Japan, saying there is no "drama or division," despite the Japanese prime minister speaking of the need for Tokyo to wean itself off U.S. dependence.

In remarks to reporters, Rubio also disputed reports of U.S. pressure on Japan to significantly increase its defense spending, saying that while Washington was "encouraging" Tokyo to invest in certain capabilities, this did not amount to a "demand."

"It's less to do with the amount of money and more to do about certain things they can do," he said after attending a regional meeting in Malaysia.

Japanese media reported last month that the Trump administration was demanding that Japan and other Asian allies boost defense spending to 5% of GDP in line with demands on NATO members.

A Financial Times report last month said Japan canceled an annual defense and foreign ministers meeting with the U.S. after it called on Tokyo to boost defense spending beyond what it requested earlier.

President Donald Trump further upset Japan this week by announcing a 25% tariff on Japanese imports starting August 1 as part of his global tariff strategy.

On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Japan needed to wean itself from U.S. dependence in security, food, and energy.

Asked about Ishiba's remarks, Rubio said the United States has "a very strong and very good relationship with Japan, and that's not going to change."

"Anyone who's looking for, like, drama or division there ... shouldn't be doing it because the truth of the matter is our relationship with Japan is very solid."

He said Ishiba's comment should not be viewed negatively.

"The idea that Japan's military would become more capable is not something we would be offended by; it's something we would actually be encouraged by," he said.

Christopher Johnstone, a former Biden White House official now with the Asia Group consultancy, said trade frictions, pressure on defense spending, and uncertainty about U.S. defense commitments meant U.S.-Japan tensions were probably at their worst in a generation, but reducing Tokyo's reliance on the U.S. was easier said than done.

"If the two countries reach a trade agreement by August 1, it could fade," he said. "But Ishiba's comments reflect sentiment that is real and widespread."

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

played down concerns about relations with key U.S. ally Japan, saying there is no "drama or division,"

Just don't forget there's still tariffs talk and trade inbalance that need to be settled.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Rubio says no 'drama or division' in U.S. relations with Japan

Rubio was a fool to take U.S. Secretary of State and a bigger fool to have remained in it for this long! If he ever had a plan to run for president in the future it's gone after humiliating himself over and over again the way he has! He will never be able to cover up that orange stained nose of his.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Yeah' Wig nut Rubio is lying through his teeth. This is this morning headline on this site this morning.

 Japan should not be "underestimated" by the United States is raising concerns among politicians and government officials at home about potential adverse effects on ongoing tariff negotiations.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Asked about Ishiba's remarks, Rubio said the United States has "a very strong and very good relationship with Japan, and that's not going to change."

It certainly will change if your boss continues to push his ridiculous tariffs, and demand ridiculous amounts of alliance financial contributions.

If you want the "very strong and very good relationship with Japan" to continue, you need to talk him out of such things, not push Japan and others to pander to his deranged rantings.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Summer Home Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Low-Effort Japanese Products That Keep Your Home Clean

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Kinbato: A Japanese Paloma Cocktail Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Eviction in Japan: What Are Your Rights as a Foreign Tenant?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Set Up a Bank Account in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kumagaya Fan Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Beppu Hi no Umi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Children’s Books That Celebrate Neurodiversity

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Summer Beach Day Trips Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo