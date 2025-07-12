Rubio says no 'drama or division' in U.S. relations with Japan

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday played down concerns about relations with key U.S. ally Japan, saying there is no "drama or division," despite the Japanese prime minister speaking of the need for Tokyo to wean itself off U.S. dependence.
In remarks to reporters, Rubio also disputed reports of U.S. pressure on Japan to significantly increase its defense spending, saying that while Washington was "encouraging" Tokyo to invest in certain capabilities, this did not amount to a "demand."
"It's less to do with the amount of money and more to do about certain things they can do," he said after attending a regional meeting in Malaysia.
Japanese media reported last month that the Trump administration was demanding that Japan and other Asian allies boost defense spending to 5% of GDP in line with demands on NATO members.
A Financial Times report last month said Japan canceled an annual defense and foreign ministers meeting with the U.S. after it called on Tokyo to boost defense spending beyond what it requested earlier.
President Donald Trump further upset Japan this week by announcing a 25% tariff on Japanese imports starting August 1 as part of his global tariff strategy.
On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Japan needed to wean itself from U.S. dependence in security, food, and energy.
Asked about Ishiba's remarks, Rubio said the United States has "a very strong and very good relationship with Japan, and that's not going to change."
"Anyone who's looking for, like, drama or division there ... shouldn't be doing it because the truth of the matter is our relationship with Japan is very solid."
He said Ishiba's comment should not be viewed negatively.
"The idea that Japan's military would become more capable is not something we would be offended by; it's something we would actually be encouraged by," he said.
Christopher Johnstone, a former Biden White House official now with the Asia Group consultancy, said trade frictions, pressure on defense spending, and uncertainty about U.S. defense commitments meant U.S.-Japan tensions were probably at their worst in a generation, but reducing Tokyo's reliance on the U.S. was easier said than done.
"If the two countries reach a trade agreement by August 1, it could fade," he said. "But Ishiba's comments reflect sentiment that is real and widespread."© Thomson Reuters 2025.
4 Comments
sakurasuki
Just don't forget there's still tariffs talk and trade inbalance that need to be settled.
Dave Fair
Rubio was a fool to take U.S. Secretary of State and a bigger fool to have remained in it for this long! If he ever had a plan to run for president in the future it's gone after humiliating himself over and over again the way he has! He will never be able to cover up that orange stained nose of his.
John-San
Yeah' Wig nut Rubio is lying through his teeth. This is this morning headline on this site this morning.
Japan should not be "underestimated" by the United States is raising concerns among politicians and government officials at home about potential adverse effects on ongoing tariff negotiations.
isabelle
It certainly will change if your boss continues to push his ridiculous tariffs, and demand ridiculous amounts of alliance financial contributions.
If you want the "very strong and very good relationship with Japan" to continue, you need to talk him out of such things, not push Japan and others to pander to his deranged rantings.