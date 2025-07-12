Rubio says no 'drama or division' in U.S. relations with Japan

Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrive for a meeting with South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoonjoo (not pictured) on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, On Friday.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday played down concerns about relations with key U.S. ally Japan, saying there is no "drama or division," despite the Japanese prime minister speaking of the need for Tokyo to wean itself off U.S. dependence.

In remarks to reporters, Rubio also disputed reports of U.S. pressure on Japan to significantly increase its defense spending, saying that while Washington was "encouraging" Tokyo to invest in certain capabilities, this did not amount to a "demand."

"It's less to do with the amount of money and more to do about certain things they can do," he said after attending a regional meeting in Malaysia.

Japanese media reported last month that the Trump administration was demanding that Japan and other Asian allies boost defense spending to 5% of GDP in line with demands on NATO members.

A Financial Times report last month said Japan canceled an annual defense and foreign ministers meeting with the U.S. after it called on Tokyo to boost defense spending beyond what it requested earlier.

President Donald Trump further upset Japan this week by announcing a 25% tariff on Japanese imports starting August 1 as part of his global tariff strategy.

On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Japan needed to wean itself from U.S. dependence in security, food, and energy.

Asked about Ishiba's remarks, Rubio said the United States has "a very strong and very good relationship with Japan, and that's not going to change."

"Anyone who's looking for, like, drama or division there ... shouldn't be doing it because the truth of the matter is our relationship with Japan is very solid."

He said Ishiba's comment should not be viewed negatively.

"The idea that Japan's military would become more capable is not something we would be offended by; it's something we would actually be encouraged by," he said.

Christopher Johnstone, a former Biden White House official now with the Asia Group consultancy, said trade frictions, pressure on defense spending, and uncertainty about U.S. defense commitments meant U.S.-Japan tensions were probably at their worst in a generation, but reducing Tokyo's reliance on the U.S. was easier said than done.

"If the two countries reach a trade agreement by August 1, it could fade," he said. "But Ishiba's comments reflect sentiment that is real and widespread."

