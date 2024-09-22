Rule of law vital in shaping future, Kishida urges at U.N. summit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sunday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that upholding the rule of law is essential in times when countries with different values must work together to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future.

Kishida made the statement during a speech at the U.N. Summit of the Future a few hours after the world body adopted a pact aimed at better dealing with 21st-century challenges ranging from conflict and climate change to human rights and artificial intelligence.

After referring to the principles of the U.N. Charter as fundamental guidelines for actions, Kishida said, "unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force cannot be tolerated anywhere in the world."

"Only the free and open international order -- based on the rule of law -- can deliver sustainable development and prosperity," he added in the speech at U.N. headquarters.

Kishida, who spoke in Japanese, noted that no single country can tackle complex global challenges alone, and asserted that for international cooperation to succeed, "human dignity" must be the foundation.

For a better future, he said, Japan and all other countries must endeavor to "invest in people," with a particular focus on empowering women and children. He announced that Japan will launch a program aimed at developing the next generation of leaders on gender issues.

The world has witnessed in recent years that crises such as the wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip have left the United Nations paralyzed, unable to deliver much-needed actions largely because of divisions within its most important decision-making body, the Security Council.

The underlying theme of the two-day summit through Monday is the reinvigoration of multilateralism, with world leaders arriving in New York ahead of an annual high-level session of the U.N. General Assembly.

Kishida said it is urgently needed to reform the Security Council and restore trust in its effectiveness, and the time is ripe for the international community to take concrete actions to that end as next year marks the 80th anniversary of the birth of the United Nations.

He also pledged that Japan will continue working toward nuclear disarmament, saying, "No matter how difficult the path to a world without nuclear weapons may be, we cannot stop our progress."

In his conclusion, Kishida stressed that "world leaders must unite under the banner of multilateralism" and said that Japan's commitment to the United Nations remains unwavering.

The U.N. pact, adopted by consensus at the opening of the special summit on Sunday, pledges 56 actions in a number of major areas, including eradicating poverty, protecting all civilians in armed conflict, mitigating climate change and reforming the Security Council.

"Today, we pledge a new beginning in multilateralism. The actions in this pact aim to ensure that the United Nations and other key multilateral institutions can deliver a better future for people and planet," it said.

The accord was in doubt until the last minute due to an objection from Russia, backed by countries such as Belarus, Iran, North Korea and Syria.

Russia, one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, criticized the text as the work of Western countries and had sought to make an amendment highlighting the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs.

