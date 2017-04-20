Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Komeito Party leader Natsuo Yamaguchi Photo: Reuters
politics

Ruling coalition partner raps Abe gov't over series of gaffes

8 Comments
TOKYO

The administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is "strikingly lacking in a sense of alertness," the head of the ruling coalition's junior party warned Wednesday following the resignation of a parliamentary vice minister and a number of ill-judged remarks by cabinet ministers.

The politicians' behavior "is creating mistrust among the public," Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi told a party meeting. "The administration has no chance at stability if it's seen not to have a sense of alertness."

Komeito makes up the ruling coalition with the more powerful Liberal Democratic Party, to which almost all members of the Abe Cabinet belong.

Toshinao Nakagawa tendered his resignation as parliamentary vice minister of economy, trade and industry on Tuesday amid media reports of an extramarital affair.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko received Nakagawa's resignation and fellow LDP lower house lawmaker Masaki Ogushi was appointed in his place.

Nakagawa's resignation follows a verbal gaffe by Kozo Yamamoto, regional reconstruction minister, who apologized last week and took back his remark calling curators of cultural properties a "cancer" that needs to be "eradicated."

Yamamoto said he went too far with the remark at a seminar in Shiga Prefecture, and had only meant to say that curators should do more to make cultural properties accessible to tourists from overseas.

Earlier this month, the disaster reconstruction minister faced calls to resign over a press conference meltdown regarding Fukushima nuclear crisis evacuees.

Masahiro Imamura apologized and retracted the remarks he made implying that evacuees who have not returned to areas the government has deemed safe for habitation should fend for themselves.

Komeito Secretary General Yoshihisa Inoue met his LDP counterpart Toshihiro Nikai on Wednesday morning to communicate Komeito's concern about the continued retractions and apologies.

A government spokesman said Wednesday the administration will take the warning seriously and work harder on discipline.

"It's a fact that we've received a scolding from the ruling parties over the parliamentary vice minister's resignation yesterday and the inappropriate comments from the minister before that," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda told a press conference on Wednesday.

He said that the government will caution all the senior vice ministers and parliamentary vice ministers at forthcoming gatherings.

Hagiuda said Nakagawa is responsible as a politician to "thoroughly explain himself to the public."

The main opposition Democratic Party has lambasted the government over the series of embarrassments.

"This long-ruling administration, backed by the giant ruling parties, is showing its arrogance and slackness," Democratic Party lawmaker Hirofumi Ryu told a press conference.

© KYODO

8 Comments
Login to comment

It must be really annoying having this religious cult to answer to - and sniping at you this way. Does the LDP really need them to govern?

-2

The ministers know they answerable to the dear leader and not the general public and some of those comments echo dear leaders sentiment, hence the continued foot-in-the-mouth comments.

-1

Why weren't they this critical of the Moritomo Gakuen issue? While verbal gaffes are no good, they are simply verbal. The Moritomo Gakuen incident on the other hand looks a lot more like straight-up corruption. And yet, the whole incident seems to be dropped - no one is even talking about it anymore.

0

"Yamamoto said he went too far with the remark at a seminar in Shiga Prefecture, and had only meant to say that curators should do more to make cultural properties accessible to tourists from overseas."

Yeah, because saying "they are a cancer that needs to be eradicated" is very much similar to that tone, eh? What a bunch of arrogant fools. They do it because not only do they lack common sense, there is absolutely no punishment whatsoever. The worst that happens? They resign, are given amakudari jobs, then joint the game of musical chairs untilt hey can eventually line up for Prime Minister (again), and they get it! How many times has Aso said ridiculous things, like, "Old people should hurry up and die to alleviate the aging population and pension problems", only to say he was misunderstood, retract it, and be given more power and authority? How many times do we have to hear, "We'll take it seriously!" only to have another gaffe, or worse, the next day, and again it be retracted, no punishment given, and another promise to "take it seriously" be issued? The LDP is completely out of touch with not only its constituents, but reality itself.

-1

Komeito are nothing more than government stooges. By unconditionally supporting the LDP Mr Yamaguchi is part of the problem.

-2

Imagine mostly not having the wider public to worry about, having a guaranteed religious constituency to push one into office. The sokka gakai party are a never-ending cancer on Japanese politics who are probably thought of with contempt by the major parties behind the scenes. I hope some day they can be shrunk down to a less bothersome size.

-1

shallots: "The sokka gakai party are a never-ending cancer on Japanese politics"

Soka Gakkai is not a party, and as for being a 'cancer', how so? They have pushed for suffrage for permanent residents, improved relations with China, and have made all sorts of other humanitarian efforts, not to mention reigning in the LDP on many things. You should educate yourself a little before making wild accusations on something you know little to nothing about. I will concede that I was very disappointed when they supported the LDP on "reinterpretation" of the Constitution and deployment of the SDF overseas in favor of holding on to some of the vote, though.

But feel free to tell us how Yamaguchi is wrong in what he has said here about the gaffes and arrogance of the LDP.

0

Soka Gakkai is not a party,

No, but new koemito is the political branch of the soka gakkai. So they are pretty invested in politics.

The whole mixing of government and religion makes me uncomfortable on one hand, but on the other, they do seem to be a lot more balanced than the LDP a lot of the time.

-1

