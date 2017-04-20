Ruling coalition partner raps Abe gov't over series of gaffes

The administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is "strikingly lacking in a sense of alertness," the head of the ruling coalition's junior party warned Wednesday following the resignation of a parliamentary vice minister and a number of ill-judged remarks by cabinet ministers.

The politicians' behavior "is creating mistrust among the public," Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi told a party meeting. "The administration has no chance at stability if it's seen not to have a sense of alertness."

Komeito makes up the ruling coalition with the more powerful Liberal Democratic Party, to which almost all members of the Abe Cabinet belong.

Toshinao Nakagawa tendered his resignation as parliamentary vice minister of economy, trade and industry on Tuesday amid media reports of an extramarital affair.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko received Nakagawa's resignation and fellow LDP lower house lawmaker Masaki Ogushi was appointed in his place.

Nakagawa's resignation follows a verbal gaffe by Kozo Yamamoto, regional reconstruction minister, who apologized last week and took back his remark calling curators of cultural properties a "cancer" that needs to be "eradicated."

Yamamoto said he went too far with the remark at a seminar in Shiga Prefecture, and had only meant to say that curators should do more to make cultural properties accessible to tourists from overseas.

Earlier this month, the disaster reconstruction minister faced calls to resign over a press conference meltdown regarding Fukushima nuclear crisis evacuees.

Masahiro Imamura apologized and retracted the remarks he made implying that evacuees who have not returned to areas the government has deemed safe for habitation should fend for themselves.

Komeito Secretary General Yoshihisa Inoue met his LDP counterpart Toshihiro Nikai on Wednesday morning to communicate Komeito's concern about the continued retractions and apologies.

A government spokesman said Wednesday the administration will take the warning seriously and work harder on discipline.

"It's a fact that we've received a scolding from the ruling parties over the parliamentary vice minister's resignation yesterday and the inappropriate comments from the minister before that," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda told a press conference on Wednesday.

He said that the government will caution all the senior vice ministers and parliamentary vice ministers at forthcoming gatherings.

Hagiuda said Nakagawa is responsible as a politician to "thoroughly explain himself to the public."

The main opposition Democratic Party has lambasted the government over the series of embarrassments.

"This long-ruling administration, backed by the giant ruling parties, is showing its arrogance and slackness," Democratic Party lawmaker Hirofumi Ryu told a press conference.

© KYODO