Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Ruling lawmaker in hot seat over alleged drinking with teenage girl

5 Comments
TOKYO

A House of Representatives member who belongs to a ruling party faction led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faced growing calls on Friday from fellow lawmakers to explain himself over a magazine report that he went out for drinks with an 18-year-old girl and gave her 40,000 yen.

The drinking age in Japan is 20 and the latest revelation involving third-term lawmaker Takeru Yoshikawa comes at a delicate time for Kishida and the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito ahead of a House of Councillors election in July. Yoshikawa has said he will check the magazine report first.

"I'm aware of the report. It's important that he explains the truth," Kishida told reporters before departing for Singapore.

Keiichi Ishii, the secretary general of Komeito, also called for an explanation from Yoshikawa. "If true, it is extremely regrettable.

The weekly Shukan Post magazine said in its latest edition that Yoshikawa, 40, had dinner and alcoholic drinks with an 18-year-old female university student at a Japanese barbeque restaurant in Tokyo on the night of May 27.

The student allegedly told the magazine she received 40,000 yen from him.

A slew of scandals involving cabinet ministers and politicians have rocked recent administrations.

Public support remains relatively high for Kishida after his prioritizing the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and taking a tough stance against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

You want proof? Smell his finger.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

An LDP stalwart spending our tax money on teenage girls?

I'm shocked - shocked I say.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

"Yoshikawa has said he will check the magazine report first."

Why? Has he forgotten?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

So she got ¥40,000 and a yakiniku dinner.... What did he get for his ¥40K?

Some riveting conversation or a game of hide the sausage?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

@reckless

What a crude and low-class comment.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Life as an English Teacher on Awaji Island

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: 19th to Early 20th Century

Savvy Tokyo