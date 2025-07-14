Ruling LDP member quits as upper house panel chief over gaffe

A senior ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker resigned Monday as head of the House of Councillors' powerful Budget Committee over controversial comments he made about a devastating earthquake that hit central Japan last year.

The decision by Yosuke Tsuruho, who had described the quake as "fortunate" in showing how public services can be improved, came days ahead of Sunday's upper house election, in which Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's LDP and its coalition ally, the Komeito party, face a tough fight. Some LDP members have already voiced concern about the impact of the controversy on the race.

After facing a barrage of criticism, Tsuruho tendered a letter of resignation as chair of the Budget Committee to the upper house president. Tsuruho, whose six-year term ends in 2028, has ruled out stepping down as a lawmaker.

Since his remark in a campaign event in early July, the veteran lawmaker has drawn a sharp rebuke from residents who are still suffering in the aftermath of the magnitude-7.6 quake that struck the Noto Peninsula on New Year's Day in 2024. Opposition lawmakers have called for him to quit as a lawmaker.

Tsuruho has said he meant to highlight the importance of improvements in local government services even in times of disaster, but he has apologized for and retracted what he admitted was an "inappropriate" remark.

The quake killed more than 200 people during or immediately after the earthquake, including those trapped under collapsed buildings. Including those who died from health complications and other disaster-related causes, it has claimed more than 600 lives to date.

During a speech at a rally in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, Tsuruho apparently attempted to stress the need for local government administrative tasks -- such as obtaining residence and other official documents -- to be available outside a person's area of residence, as was possible after the Noto earthquake.

While praising the government's efforts to simplify such procedures, Tsuruho said, "Fortunately, there was an earthquake in Noto" that demonstrated rules can be relaxed for obtaining official documents away from the area of one's registered address.

