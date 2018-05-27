Ruling party lawmaker justifies remark urging more childbearing

A ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker on Sunday defended his remark earlier this month urging newlyweds to have at least three children.
Kanji Kato, a 72-year-old House of Representatives member from the No. 2 constituency in Nagasaki Prefecture, told a regular meeting of the local LDP chapter that he had received many supportive comments regarding his remark from across the country.
One message of support said there was nothing wrong with asking healthy and fertile people to have children, according to Kato.
During a wedding reception on May 10, the lawmaker said the newlyweds should raise three or more children. After criticism from female lawmakers and others, Kato's office said his remark was not intended to disrespect women and he was retracting it.
While Japan is facing a rapidly graying population and low fertility rate, the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged women to work amid a labor shortage.© KYODO
Cricky
A 72 year old law maker, well there's the problem right there.
rocketpanda
What an airhead. Basically saying to young women that their job is l to pump out children for the sake of Japan. Idiots like him residing in government position have done nothing to help fix the problem like building more daycares which is sorely needed.
Yubaru
Right the supportive comments came from your constituency which for the most part consists of people your own age who are well beyond the age of being able to give birth to, let along raise a child! This is called "covering one's arse"
Yeah there is a hell of a lot wrong with asking people to do something you yourself are unable to do! Hypocritical at best!
You as a supposed lawmaker and elected representative of the people have a moral and ethical responsibility to ensure that the people can do or choose whatever life they want for themselves. You have no right to expect, ask, beg, nor urge, anyone to do what you can not!.
However, if you truly THINK this way, then you have a responsibility to ensure that any parents that wish to have more children are supported fully by the government so they can properly raise their children!
You and your fellow LDP cronies in government have failed miserably, and only care about the elderly, your voting base, and you talk out your arse on issues like this!