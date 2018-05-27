Ruling party lawmaker justifies remark urging more childbearing

A ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker on Sunday defended his remark earlier this month urging newlyweds to have at least three children.

Kanji Kato, a 72-year-old House of Representatives member from the No. 2 constituency in Nagasaki Prefecture, told a regular meeting of the local LDP chapter that he had received many supportive comments regarding his remark from across the country.

One message of support said there was nothing wrong with asking healthy and fertile people to have children, according to Kato.

During a wedding reception on May 10, the lawmaker said the newlyweds should raise three or more children. After criticism from female lawmakers and others, Kato's office said his remark was not intended to disrespect women and he was retracting it.

While Japan is facing a rapidly graying population and low fertility rate, the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged women to work amid a labor shortage.

