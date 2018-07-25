Ruling party lawmaker says LGBT couples lack 'productivity'

A lawmaker belonging to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's party is facing mounting criticism over an article she wrote saying the government should not support sexual minority couples because they cannot bear offspring and thus "lack productivity."
As much as for the offense caused by Mio Sugita's magazine article, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has also been under fire after the party's No. 2 figure effectively defended her by saying the LDP is composed of politicians having various opinions.
LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai told a press conference Tuesday that the party had no plan to hear from Sugita over the controversial article. He boasted that the LDP "is a gathering of wide-ranging people from right to left. Each (LDP politician) has his or her own political position and life philosophy."
Meanwhile, Sugita, who penned the article for a monthly magazine that went on sale last week, tweeted Monday that a person claiming to be gay had sent an email to her through her official website threatening to kill her.
"After consultation with police, I have deleted all of my past (internet) posts on LGBT," the House of Representatives member tweeted. Akasaka Police Station received a victim report from Sugita and is investigating the case.
Sugita seemed to have spoken for some among the country's conservatives as a backlash grows against the rising awareness of the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, with a number of local governments moving since 2015 to recognize LGBT couples.
Early this month, the city of Osaka became the eighth municipality in Japan to recognize such partnerships in the absence of same-sex marriage in the country.
In an article titled "Support for LGBT is too much," Sugita wrote, "Can spending taxpayers' money for LGBT couples gain approval? They don't make children. In other words, they lack 'productivity.'"
"Why can't sexes be just two -- man and woman?" the 51-year-old mother of one also wrote.
Some opposition parties are demanding her resignation over the article.
Hajime Yoshikawa, the Social Democratic Party secretary general, said Wednesday he has doubts about Sugita's sensitivity to human rights. "She should apologize. She is not qualified to be a member of the Diet," he said.
The Japanese Communist Party's Diet affairs chief, Keiji Kokuta, criticized the LDP's Nikai for his inaction on the issue. "It has become clear that the entire LDP is a problem," he said Wednesday.© KYODO
klausdorth
I strongly assume she mixed up the (German) time period around 1933 and what's happening today!
Send her back to the past, because that's where she belongs!
gogogo
She is an idiot and living in the 80's according to her choice of clothing and makeup. If they actually allowed it these LGBT couples could adopt children.
Cochise
LDP. Japan gets what it votes for.
BeowulfOkami
If it's ok for Western female politicians and female policy-makers to make disparaging remarks about straight white males, I don't see why this female Japanese politician is not allowed to speak her mind.
After all, when Western feminist politicians and feminist lawmakers criticize straight, white, males, they are being heterophobic and disparaging one's sexual orientation ( criticizing straight ), racist ( criticizing whites) and sexist ( criticizing males) .
JonathanJo
Also a comfort-woman denier. Nasty piece of work.
http://fendnow.org/encyclopedia/mio-sugita/
jcapan
As do the Abes you simpleton.
Totally agree, so why don't you drop the absurd Communist label from your party, join up with Edano and actually do something constructive to remove them from power.
BeowulfOkami
Like how china denies the rape of Tibetian nuns, girls and female members of Fulong Gong by china-nese soldiers.
expat
Meanwhile, back in the 21st century...
jcapan
We should all gather together tonight to burn candles in the dark to recognize that most oppressed of minority groups, the straight white male. Let's pray that we can ease their suffering.
MrBum
When have Western female politicians ever said straight white males shouldn't find a partner of their choice?
Oh, my sweet summer snowflake... Which big bad Western female politician hurt your feelings?
Christopher Bauer
What? Already fifty-one and only one child? Since, by her own statement, the function of women is to be brood sows for men, her life has not been very "productive," has it?
kohakuebisu
She is an idiot. Not because she highlighting an invalid issue, but because her response is ill thought out and probably bigoted. LGBT are not the problem here.
The valid issue is that Japan give significant financial support to dependent spouses, who by the definition of marriage in Japan must be in a heterosexual relationship. Japan does not support parents, it simply assumes all married people have or are trying to have kids. Lots of married people don't have or don't want kids. If you have kids but aren't married, you do not get the same support.
The logical thing would be for Japan to support children, regardless of whether their parents are married or whether they are straight or gay. This could easily be done through child benefit, 100% health cover for kids, no fees at public schools, etc.
The financial support given to dependent spouses works out as a cushy number for a not insignificant number of women in Japan. It should be abolished, not least because it is partially paid for by the taxes and shakai hoken contributions of other women who work full time. This would however meet very serious opposition. That is why she is not calling housewives with no kids but a free pension and free healthcare "unproductive". The easy target is LGBT.
Laguna
My parents never "had" children - all three were adopted. They now have seven grandchildren - two to seven in three generations is not bad for a couple who never "had" children.
Concerned Citizen
Offensive or not, she has a valid point. Couples who produce children, who in turn produce children. etc. provide a greater, vital and perpetual contribution to society. This is just a common sense fact of economic numbers.
This was one of the main reasons for giving procreating heterosexual couples recognition, legal status and protection in the form of marriage licences. And this should be the only reason the govt is involved in marriage at all. Besides that the govt should stay out of our private affairs. Leave LGBTQ couples alone to live as they choose freely. Respect them and thier contribution to society. In the vast majority of cases, however, these couples are and will remain childless and therefore don't qualify for any government marrital status.
BeowulfOkami
For those who are talking about "adoption", where do you think the adopted children came from? Did a lesbian somehow produce her own sperm and impregnate herself?
Strangerland
You tell us, as it would appear you have an answer to that question.
MrBum
That's some fine whataboutery right there. Textbook even.
BS. Procreation was never a condition. Were heterosexual couples tested for their fertility and ability to have children? Should we revoke status from those that are unable?
They can also be denied hospital visitation rights, inheritance, etc.
BeowulfOkami
All of them, including a tranny called MrBum who apparently can't refute a post without mockery and condescension.
BeowulfOkami
Oh, thank you. Your prayers are much appreciated. Please don't scald yourself when the candle wax melts onto your skin (unless you're into that sort of thing).