FILE PHOTO: Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Medvedev in Reutov, Russia
Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev Photo: Reuters/SPUTNIK/File
politics

Medvedev says Japan's 'militarization' complicates Asia-Pacific

6 Comments
MOSCOW

Japan's "militarization" complicates the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council and former President Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

Russia and Japan have complex relations marked by decades of territorial dispute over a handful of small, Russian-held islands off Hokkaido that Moscow calls the southern Kurils but Japan claims as its Northern Territories.

The dispute over the area, which the Soviet Union seized in the final days of World War Two, has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from reaching a peace treaty formally ending hostilities.

"It is regrettable that the Japanese authorities are pursuing a course towards a new militarization of the country," the Russian TASS news agency quoted Medvedev as saying.

"Troop exercises are taking place near the Kuril Islands, which seriously complicates the situation in the Asia-Pacific region."

Japan's foreign ministry and Prime Minister's Office could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.

Russia decided this year to declare Sept 3 - the day after Japan's surrender in World War Two - a "Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan", spurring a protest from Tokyo.

Medvedev said Japan, with help from the United States, was expanding its military infrastructure and increasing its arms purchases.

Japan's defense ministry on Thursday sought a record $53 billion in next fiscal year's budget, part of its biggest military buildup since World War Two, aiming to double defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product by 2027, citing an increasingly assertive China and an unpredictable North Korea.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Med-who?

He should keep his mouth shut!

Just another one voting for genocides!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Cry me a river.

In fact, it's fortunate that Russia occupies the Northern Territories. Japan will never normalize ties with Russia until the situation is rectified.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

"Now let's hear about our new strategic nuclear weapons system." he went on to say.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Says the nutjob who regularly threatens to nuke the rest of the world.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Idiot! You and your master are the problem.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What he means to say is Japan's 'militarization' complicates Russia's and China's plans for the Asia-Pacific.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

