Russia accuses Japan of ‘cynical speculation’ after Tokyo’s nuclear rebuke

Russia has accused Japan of "cynical, unscrupulous speculation" over Tokyo's comments around the nuclear threat Moscow poses and promised to respond to Japan's latest round of sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Friday said Japan would place additional sanctions on Russia after the Group of Seven (G7) summit Tokyo hosted last week agreed to step up measures to punish Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Matsuno also condemned Russia's plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, saying it would further inflame the situation and that Japan would never accept "Russia's nuclear menace, let alone its use".
Russia's foreign ministry said Saturday it was assessing the implementation of Japan's sanctions on its national security and economy and would not leave Tokyo's "illegitimate actions" unanswered.
The ministry also took issue with Matsuno's casting of Russia as engaging in "nuclear blackmail".
"The desire to attribute the non-evident intention to use nuclear weapons in relation to events in Ukraine to Russia is nothing more than cynical, unscrupulous speculation," the ministry said.
Russia earlier on Saturday dismissed criticism from U.S. President Joe Biden over Moscow's plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, saying Washington had for decades deployed such nuclear weapons in Europe.
The foreign ministry urged Japan to show similar "concern" towards U.S. deployments in Europe.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
nosuke
this is really getting bad stop escalating World War
Clay
Agreed, people Globally, ESPECIALLY Europe, terrified of US NATO Ukraine Proxy War escalation into nuclear.
Let's hope deployment of these tactical nukes by Russia acts as a deterrent to further escalation into nuclear.
Experts agree Ukraine cannot win war of attrition, conventional war with Russia and Ukraine's now clearly losing this conflict. Makes potential for US NATO WMD proliferation to Ukraine much greater, likely why Russia's acting pre-emptively with tactical nuke deployment.
TaiwanIsNotChina
China isn't everyone and Russia isn't anyone.
So NATO's nuclear posture is completely unchanged, Russia is moving nukes into Belarus, and your statement is NATO is escalating. That's some head spinning logic there.
Nothing is impossible with how poorly Russia's armed forces have performed.
Nope sorry, potential does not warned a pre-emptive response.
TaiwanIsNotChina
*warrant
Clay
FEAR of Nuclear Escalation that's shifted public narrative so STRONGLY against US NATO Ukraine Proxy War. True everywhere, including in Japan, but especially in Europe.
One must remember, US has plenty of tactical nukes deployed in Europe. This incredible US NATO military destabilization's real reason China's increasingly being seen as source of Global Stability and Leadership.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Nobody is scared of the midget from Moscow after all of his faceplants lately. That's why Finland joined NATO without a second thought about what he thinks. And it is still Putin's war.
Welcome to the 1960s.
Sorry, something from the 1960s is not a destabilization we haven't been living with all of our lives. The global south isn't a monolith and to the extent some countries back China it is because they don't like democracy.
La vie douce
Welcome to the 1960s."
Plenty of nukes deployed by US in Europe in 2020,s, thanks very much.
Clay
People are increasingly scared Globally about nuclear escalation regarding US NATO Ukraine Proxy War. That includes us here in Japan and me in particular!
Especially now, as it's becoming clear to military experts that Ukraine cannot win a conventional war, even with NATO arms, support etc., but NO NATO combat forces.
Global Fear of Nuclear escalation based on polling and their trends, across world, but especially in Europe, where greatest risk resides. No poll exists where fear of nuclear escalation is decreasing, ALL are Increasing.
wallace
No one I know in Japan, including myself has expressed concerns over nuclear weapons other than wanting to see them banned which I also agree with.
BAN THE BOMB.
Peter14
Um what? Complete fabrication that means absolutely nothing as it is a fantasy. Globally people worry about Russian threats to unleash nuclear weapons in its fight against Ukraine. Both India and China have already communicated their objection to Russian nuclear threats, to Moscow.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine to expand Russian borders and eradicate Ukraine, has nothing to do with anyone else. Both sides are being supplied weapons from third countries.
There is no proxy war going on but that is the smoke screen Russia trots out to defend the indefensible invasion. Intelligent people can see the truth through Russia's smoke and mirrors lies.