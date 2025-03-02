 Japan Today
G20 foreign ministers meeting, in Johannesburg
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya arrives for a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Johannesburg, South Africa, on February 20. Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
politics

Russia adds Japan's foreign minister and eight others to entry ban

MOSCOW

Russia has permanently banned nine Japanese citizens from entering the country, according to a list published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The ministry said that the decision was made in response to Japan's sanctions against Russia related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The list includes Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwai, the president and representative director of carmaker Isuzu Shinsuke Minami, and Shohei Hara, senior vice president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

In late July 2024 Russia took similar measures against another 13 Japanese nationals, including the chairman of another carmaker, Toyota Motor. Tokyo has protested against that decision.

Entry bans for foreigners are a common measure employed by Moscow in retaliation for sanctions or other opposition against Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

Similar lists exist for several countries, including the U.S. and Canada and include hundreds of people.

Well done to the honorable nine.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Further sidelines Tokyo, like the EU, at the very same time Washington is reengaging.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

Who'd want to visit a totalitarian state presided over by a murdering warmonger.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Those 9 Japanese citizens must be so relieved that they don’t have to visit Russia.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Being banned from Russia should be worn as a badge of pride.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

