Russia deploys defense missile system on Kuril island near Japan

Russia's defense ministry has said it has deployed mobile coastal defense missile systems on a northern Kuril island - part of a strategically located chain of islands that stretch between Japan and the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula.
Japan lays claim to the Russian-held southern Kuril islands that Tokyo calls the Northern Territories, a territorial row that dates back to the end of World War II when Soviet troops seized them from Japan.
The Russian Bastion missile systems, which have missiles with a flight range of up to 500 km, were deployed on the island of Paramushir in the northern portion of the Kuril Islands, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.
"Coastal servicemen of the Pacific Fleet will keep a round-the-clock watch to control the adjacent water area and strait zones," it said.
The ministry said that a military camp was set up on Paramushir with conditions allowing for year-round service, accommodation, recreation and food for personnel.
This deployment comes a year after Russia set up the Bastion systems on the island of Matua, in the central part of the Kuril ridge, the ministry said in a statement.
The Washington-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a September report that overshadowed by the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow's militarization of the Kuril Islands "has flown largely under the radar."
"Russia's steps to boost its presence suggest that the islands will continue to play a pernicious role in the future of Russo-Japanese relations and that Japan and the United States should deepen consultations regarding Russia's activities in the region," according to the report, published on the center's website.
Japan has joined its Western allies in slapping economic sanctions on Russia after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation." Ukraine and its allies say Russia launched an unprovoked war.
Russia withdrew from peace treaty talks with Japan and froze joint economic projects related to the disputed Kuril Islands because of Japanese sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
Fredrik
Well, as long as it is defensive, and put on the Northern Kuril islands...
Laguna
Brrrr. Imagine being stationed there. Doubt there are many convenience stores - or any stores at all.
dan
Peter14
And can be reconfigured to strike land targets inside Japan, just as S300 missiles are being used by Russia to strike inside Ukraine. Time for Japan to deply anti missile systems on the northern most tip of Japan to counter and Russian launch from the Kuril's.
OssanAmerica
Why does Russia need to put such a missile defense system bordering a country that has a constitution that prevents it from starting any wars? Food for thought....
Peter14
to counter any Russian launch from the Kuril's.
Michael Hooper
Japan should not have entered into a joint partnership with the Russians on the LNG project. The Russians cannot be trusted e.g. Ukraine, they were supposed to be defending them a per the Baltic Agreement for giving up its nuclear weapons.
PTownsend
And Russia did launch an unprovoked war, except in the minds of some Russians, Russia's media and other far right supporters around the globe, some of whom might actually believe the Kremlin's tales about invading Ukraine to cleanse it of Nazis, among a range of other big lies.
Zoroto
That's what happens in response to warmongering Japan.
Nemo
Oh, you mean like the plan to have a military conflict with Japan until it changed it's mind and decided to invade Ukraine? That kind of warmongering?
What precise actions are you bringing up that are "warmongering" that would justify this? Claiming the islands to be what they are - Japanese occupied territory that should be returned?
When was the last time the JSDF practiced to invade or attack Russia?
Just how many incursions into Russian airspace has the ADF made (Hint: none)?
How many Chinese bombers has ADF circumnavigated around Japan in a show of force? Oh, wait. That was the Russians.
Even bad opinions should have SOME underlying rational and this one has zip.
garypen
Like what happened to "warmongering Ukraine"?
Raw Beer
That's what happens when a country so clearly shows that it remains occupied by the US and does everything the US says. Japan should act like a sovereign nation. There is no reason why Japan should not have a friendly and productive relationship with Russia.
Paul
The Z in Zoroto says it all...
garypen
Seems like they're trying to swing their manhood out East to compensate for their impotence on the Western front.