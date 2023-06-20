Russia lawmakers OK 'militaristic Japan' in WWII memorial day's name

The Russian lower house of parliament passed a bill Tuesday that would rename a memorial day for the end of World War II to include the phrase "militaristic Japan" in response to Tokyo imposing economic sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

The bill will be enacted if approved by the upper house and then signed into law by the Russian president. Andrey Kartapolov, head of the lower chamber's defense committee, and others presented it a year ago.

Russia designated Sept 3, the day after Japan's surrender in the war in 1945, as the "Day of Military Glory" in 2020 and the envisioned law would rename it the "Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan and the end of World War II," according to Tass news agency.

The lower house members said in a note attached to the bill that they came up with the plan because Japan has launched an unfriendly campaign, unprecedented in bilateral relations since the start of the war, with its actions such as imposing sanctions against Moscow's top leaders while siding with the United States and Europe.

