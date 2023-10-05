Russia open to potential dialogue offer from Japan, Putin says

Russia is ready to accept Japan's potential offer of dialogue, President Vladimir Putin said, according to local media, at a time when bilateral relations have deteriorated sharply in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
At a meeting of an international forum in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Thursday, Putin said that it is Japan that closed the window on dialogue, as the Asian country has imposed sanctions on Moscow in tandem with other Group of Seven democracies.
"If you think that the time has come for some kind of dialogue and believe that it's possible for Japan to somehow take the initiative, it's always good to maintain a kind of dialogue," Putin was quoted as saying by Russia's major news agency Tass.
"You asked me if we are ready to respond, we are, provided that the party that closed these doors initiates it," Putin added, according to the news agency.
On Friday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno refrained from directly addressing Putin's remarks, saying Tokyo will react "accordingly" to issues relating to Russia as a neighbor and in terms of "our national interests."
Matsuno, the top government spokesman, said at a press conference in Tokyo that the priority is to force Russia to end its invasion "as soon as possible," without elaborating on whether Japan is willing to offer to engage in dialogue with Russia in the near future.© KYODO
TaiwanIsNotChina
Again, reply back with the map of the Northern Territories.
nosuke
Japan will never be able encourage or persuade Putin to end war with Ukraine
nosuke
north Territory belongs to Russia
happyhere
Diplomacy means not setting preconditions. Oh yes, the collective West doesn't do diplomacy any more does it.
Peter14
Putin wants Japan to drop sanctions against it, then it will talk.
At this stage nothing will be achieved, not until Russia withdraws from Ukraine territory.
smithinjapan
Japan only wants talks with Putin to improve the chances of more gas contracts.
mountainpear
@smithinjapan In the article it states that Russia will accept dialogue if Japan initiates it! It doesn't say anywhere that Japan has done this! It is always Russia who dangles the Northern Territories like a carrot in front of Japan's nose whenever they want something! And time and again the Japanese fall for it! The Northern Territories will never come back unless Japan takes them back by force!
virusrex
This reads as Russia being interested in pressuring Japan into abandoning the sanctions, which seems strange seeing how mild and insignificant they have been compared with what other countries have imposed.
ClippetyClop
What would be the point of dialogue with a liar such as Putin?
Just keep supplying Ukraine witth the arms to keep killing Russians until they put Putin up against a wall.