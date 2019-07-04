Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova listens during the annual news conference of the Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia January 16, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
politics

Russia protests over G20 map it says showed disputed islands as Japan's

By Andrew Osborn, Andrey Ostroukh and Tom Balmforth

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a formal diplomatic protest to Japan after accusing Tokyo of circulating a map at its G20 summit showing a disputed island chain as Japanese territory, the ministry's spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The islands - known as the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kuriles in Russia - have been controlled by Russia since the end of the World War Two and are the main reason the countries have not yet formally ended hostilities.

Japan hosted the Group of 20 summit in Osaka last month.

Maria Zakharova, the foreign ministry spokeswoman, said a note of diplomatic protest had been handed to a Japanese diplomat in Moscow on July 2.

Should just give them back.

@Belrick No one is a winner in a war, Japan lost them because of the war and was offered 50% of them back by Russia but refused.

The G20 is held in Japan. Don't like it Russia, don't attend. The thief complaining that the rightful owner consider it it's own, in his own house.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

gogogoToday  07:24 am JST

Japan had a choice of 50% of those islands, or 100% of Okinawa. They chose the latter. Obviously a smarter move.

Japan has claimed ownership rights of so called Northern Territories. And G20 summit was held at Osaka Japan. That's all.

Japan had a choice of 50% of those islands, or 100% of Okinawa. They chose the latter. Obviously a smarter move.

The smart move is for Japan to have all her sovereign territory including of her Northern Territories. Putin - hand back those islands NOW.

Idiotic move from Japan, to say the least..

Oh, come on!

Stated this many times before, so I state it again:

Japan (like Germany) lost the war and both countries consequently lost territories.

The only one complaining about this is JAPAN!

Get over it, there are more important things to take care of!

LOL! China did this to many business organisations.

