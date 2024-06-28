 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Russia protests to Japan about joint exercises with NATO countries

5 Comments
MOSCOW

Russia protested to Japan on Friday about Tokyo's plans to hold joint military exercises on the island of Hokkaido and accused Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of placing his country "on a path to dangerous escalation".

Russia's Foreign Ministry, in a note on its website, said a protest had been issued to Japan's embassy in connection with the announcement that drills would be held with Germany and Spain later this month.

The note said Tokyo was told it was "categorically unacceptable" to engage in military activity off Russia's far eastern coast, particularly taking into account the participation of NATO members located far from the region.

"We view such activity as a potential threat to the security of the Russian Federation," the ministry statement said.

"It was stressed that the irresponsible policy of the administration of Prime Minister F. Kishida is placing Tokyo on a path of dangerous escalation in Northeast Asia and throughout the Asia-Pacific region."

Russia, the statement said, had warned of counter-measures to be taken to ensure the country's defence capability.

Japan has thrown its support behind Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbour more than two years ago.

Tokyo and Moscow have failed to resolve a territorial dispute over four islands off Hokkaido described by Japan as the Northern Territories and by Moscow, which controls them, as the Kuril islands.

The dispute has prevented the two sides concluding a peace treaty since the end of World War Two, when the islands were seized by the Soviet Union.

Japan has periodically expressed unease about Russia strengthening its military infrastructure on the disputed islands.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Is this for real ?

Kishida is escalating the situation ?

Is this necessary ?

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Ah, Japan should file that protest next to the peace treaty Putin says is off the table.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Russia, the statement said, had warned of counter-measures to be taken to ensure the country's defence capability.

Interesting to see what Putin will do.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Peace through strength.

Suck on it!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Smart move by NATO, the U.S. and Japan, by holding exercises in Hokkaido they further put pressure on Russian armed forces that are already stretched thin and moral must be very low. If it were me, I'd put as much pressure globally in every theatre of operations and work the Russian military hard.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Daisetsu Mori no Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Point Cards Explained: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Furano Lavender Express Train

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Redeliver a Package in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Ueno Farm

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Kaze no Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Cyber: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

Shirahige Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel