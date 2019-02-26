Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Russia rolls out fast internet to islands that Japan claims

0 Comments
MOSCOW

Russia said Tuesday it had laid fiber-optic cables to a chain of Pacific islands disputed by Japan, delivering high-speed internet to homes and businesses there despite protests from Tokyo.

An 815-kilometer fiber-optic cable had connected the Russian island of Sakhalin and several towns and villages on the islands of Iturup, Kunashir and Shikotan, said state-run telecoms operator Rostelecom.

Tokyo has protested against the laying of the cable to the disputed chain known as the Kuril Islands in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan. The string of volcanic islands are at the heart of a long-running feud between the two countries that has prevented them signing a formal World War II peace treaty.

The underwater fiber-optic cable was inaugurated after Russia and Japan agreed late last year to accelerate talks to formally end World War II hostilities and the festering dispute over the islands.

"The implementation of this project is a milestone event for the Southern Kurils," Kremlin aide Sergei Ivanov said at the inauguration, adding it would open new opportunities for the region.

"The introduction of high-speed internet to the remote islands that are ours, that are Russian, significantly improves the quality of life for the local population," he said in remarks released by Rostelecom.

The cost of the project is estimated at 3.3 billion rubles ($50.26 million), the company said.

Russia said in December it had built four new military barracks in the Kurils, angering Tokyo. The defense ministry says the new barracks are part of the "development of military and social infrastructure" on the islands.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Explore

Yudanaka: The Heavenly Onsen Town Next to Hell Valley

GaijinPot Blog

Families

10 Baby-Friendly Cafés In Central Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Hot Prepper: Be Ready for an Emergency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Culture

Here Are The Most Shared Submissions from Twitter Japan’s Cat Photo Fail Contest

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Coping With Our Aging Parents Overseas

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Live

NHK Fee Collector Leaves Note Threatening Impending ‘Crackdown’

GaijinPot Blog

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog