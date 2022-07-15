Russia sanctions 384 Japanese lawmakers

A general view shows a parliamentary session in the lower house of the Diet in Tokyo

Russia on Friday imposed sanctions against 384 members of Japan's parliament and banned them from entering the country, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said the measures were taken against those who had "taken an unfriendly, anti-Russian position."

Tokyo has hit Russia with harsh sanctions, joining the G7 in freezing the central bank's assets, since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

Former prime ministers Taro Aso and Yoshihide Suga are on the list. Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was earlier banned from entering Russia on May 4.

