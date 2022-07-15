Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A general view shows a parliamentary session at the Lower House of Parliament in Tokyo
A general view shows a parliamentary session in the lower house of the Diet in Tokyo Photo: Reuters/ISSEI KATO
politics

Russia sanctions 384 Japanese lawmakers

12 Comments
MOSCOW

Russia on Friday imposed sanctions against 384 members of Japan's parliament and banned them from entering the country, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said the measures were taken against those who had "taken an unfriendly, anti-Russian position."

Tokyo has hit Russia with harsh sanctions, joining the G7 in freezing the central bank's assets, since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

Former prime ministers Taro Aso and Yoshihide Suga are on the list. Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was earlier banned from entering Russia on May 4.

© (Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

12 Comments
Login to comment

This is a European problem, not a Japanese problem! Drop all Russian sanctions immediately. It's an excellent chance for Japan to gain a very large economic advantage over Europe and USA.

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

Easier said than done. Japan has no real politicians. They're all blind followers of the occupying power. Sad but true.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Axel,the US GDP is 20 trillion dollar,3 times that of Japanese

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Japan impose many thing on Russia after Ukraine invasion, Japan should expect that Russia will do something about it. Before sanction to 384 Japanese law maker, Sakhalin project cooperation already under new term by Russia.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

… and banned them from entering the country.

Dang! Summer vacation ruined!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

There are 465 politicians so 384 are sanctioned by Russia, don’t know in what way? Can Russia seize their hidden cash when Japanese authorities are unable to? I don’t think so. They don’t care, life time jobs great salary with ample opportunities to garnish their income further. Really what can Russia actually do?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why aren’t the usuals here bleating “sanctions don’t work!” ?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Really what can Russia actually do?

Putin's Russia have shown they are not afraid to use their military to invade and destroy neighboring countries while slaughtering women, children and other civilians. When a madman like Putin rules a nation like Russia, who knows what all they might do. Never too late, but Japan,Inc. need to start finding ways to make the country more energy independent.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Like anybody would be foolish enough to visit a country that might arrest you, kidnap you and ransom you off for something. It would be as dumb as going to Iran.

No thanks!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

PT,and how are Japanese gonna be independent with oil,drill wells in downtown Tokyo, Japanese probably got oil reserve off their coast

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Tokyo has hit Russia with harsh sanctions, joining the G7 in freezing the central bank's assets, since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

All of the G7 lawmakers exposed in the Panama and Pandora papers for their oligarchical dealings and impoverishing the populace should be sanctioned.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

AxelToday 06:46 am JST

This is a European problem, not a Japanese problem! Drop all Russian sanctions immediately. It's an excellent chance for Japan to gain a very large economic advantage over Europe and USA.

Let's see when that happen up north.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

China has been anti-Japanese, at the state level, based on what they teach and say IN PUBLIC THERE, so why would Japan want to have any more ties than necessary to a country like that?

The CCP says two different things - one for the outside, in English, and the other for internal use in Mandarin. It is usually funny how different the statements about the same thing are.

https://youtu.be/6TExpTa9uD8 China Tries to Blame Japan for Their Disgusting Tweets

https://youtu.be/D9y1yx1CfuI China Thinks The Recent Earthquake in Japan is Hilarious

https://youtu.be/27apFXwoNQE Abe killed, celebration?

Remember, nothing stays on social media in China without approval by the CCP. Nothing. Anything the CCP doesn't like is scrubbed within a few minutes, completely. Always remember this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Avoiding The Sizzle: 5 Japanese Sunscreens for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog