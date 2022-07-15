Russia sanctions 384 Japanese lawmakers

Russia on Friday imposed sanctions against 384 members of Japan's parliament and banned them from entering the country, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Moscow said the measures were taken against those who had "taken an unfriendly, anti-Russian position."
Tokyo has hit Russia with harsh sanctions, joining the G7 in freezing the central bank's assets, since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.
Former prime ministers Taro Aso and Yoshihide Suga are on the list. Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was earlier banned from entering Russia on May 4.© (Thomson Reuters 2022.
Axel
This is a European problem, not a Japanese problem! Drop all Russian sanctions immediately. It's an excellent chance for Japan to gain a very large economic advantage over Europe and USA.
taito
Easier said than done. Japan has no real politicians. They're all blind followers of the occupying power. Sad but true.
Yrral
Axel,the US GDP is 20 trillion dollar,3 times that of Japanese
sakurasuki
Japan impose many thing on Russia after Ukraine invasion, Japan should expect that Russia will do something about it. Before sanction to 384 Japanese law maker, Sakhalin project cooperation already under new term by Russia.
Asiaman7
Dang! Summer vacation ruined!
Cricky
There are 465 politicians so 384 are sanctioned by Russia, don’t know in what way? Can Russia seize their hidden cash when Japanese authorities are unable to? I don’t think so. They don’t care, life time jobs great salary with ample opportunities to garnish their income further. Really what can Russia actually do?
Bob Fosse
Why aren’t the usuals here bleating “sanctions don’t work!” ?
PTownsend
Putin's Russia have shown they are not afraid to use their military to invade and destroy neighboring countries while slaughtering women, children and other civilians. When a madman like Putin rules a nation like Russia, who knows what all they might do. Never too late, but Japan,Inc. need to start finding ways to make the country more energy independent.
stormcrow
Like anybody would be foolish enough to visit a country that might arrest you, kidnap you and ransom you off for something. It would be as dumb as going to Iran.
No thanks!
Yrral
PT,and how are Japanese gonna be independent with oil,drill wells in downtown Tokyo, Japanese probably got oil reserve off their coast
dagon
All of the G7 lawmakers exposed in the Panama and Pandora papers for their oligarchical dealings and impoverishing the populace should be sanctioned.
Eppee
Let's see when that happen up north.
theFu
China has been anti-Japanese, at the state level, based on what they teach and say IN PUBLIC THERE, so why would Japan want to have any more ties than necessary to a country like that?
The CCP says two different things - one for the outside, in English, and the other for internal use in Mandarin. It is usually funny how different the statements about the same thing are.
https://youtu.be/6TExpTa9uD8 China Tries to Blame Japan for Their Disgusting Tweets
https://youtu.be/D9y1yx1CfuI China Thinks The Recent Earthquake in Japan is Hilarious
https://youtu.be/27apFXwoNQE Abe killed, celebration?
Remember, nothing stays on social media in China without approval by the CCP. Nothing. Anything the CCP doesn't like is scrubbed within a few minutes, completely. Always remember this.