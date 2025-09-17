 Japan Today
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meets OSCE Secretary General Sinirlioglu, in Moscow
Spokeswoman of Russia's Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova Image: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov
Russia slams Japan's new sanctions; vows response

MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that a newly announced Japan's sanctions against Russia are "unfriendly" and warned that they "will not go unanswered."

Last week Japan expanded its sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, targeting additional individuals and entities and lowering the price cap on Russian oil.

"Japan's latest unfriendly actions will not go unanswered, but our response will be well thought out and based on national interests. We will continue to take appropriate countermeasures, including those of an asymmetric nature," Zakharova said.

