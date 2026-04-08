Russia summons envoy over Japan firm's investment in Ukraine drone maker

The Russian government said Wednesday it summoned the Japanese ambassador and lodged a protest over the recent investment by a Japanese drone technology company in a Ukrainian firm that develops and makes unmanned interceptor drones.

The Russian government told Ambassador Akira Muto that the investment amounts to a "hostile act" detrimental to Russia's national security, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry official.

The Japanese Embassy in Moscow said Muto and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko discussed resolving political and economic issues between the two countries at a meeting convened Wednesday at the request of the Japanese side.

It said the ambassador refuted the Russian claim.

The Russian side expressed its view to the Japanese side that the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has taken an unfriendly stance toward Moscow, according to the Russian official.

Tokyo-based Terra Drone Corp announced on March 31 its investment of an undisclosed amount in the Ukrainian firm, Amazing Drones LLC.

A new interceptor drone jointly developed by the firms has a top speed of 300 kilometers per hour, surpassing the 200 kph speed of the Shahed one-way attack drones used by Russia and Iran.

© KYODO