Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Russia suspends nuclear decommissioning pact with Japan

1 Comment
MOSCOW

Russia has suspended a cooperation agreement with Japan on the decommissioning of Russian nuclear weapons, according to a government document made public on Thursday night.

The document, posted on the Russian government's official online portal, showed that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had signed an order suspending the 1993 agreement on Tuesday.

It did not give a reason for the decision, but said the Russian foreign ministry would inform Japan about the move.

Russia's relations with Japan have deteriorated sharply since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February last year after Tokyo joined Western countries by imposing punitive sanctions.

Russia agreed in 1993 that its Vladivostok-based Pacific Fleet would stop dumping liquid radioactive waste in the Sea of Japan, but asked richer countries to help it process the waste for underground burial.

Under the suspended agreement with Japan, Tokyo helped decommission weapons, including dismantling nuclear submarines.

But Japanese media reported that the work had stalled as Moscow has stopped sending the necessary data to Tokyo.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

So Russia is going back to dumping waste in the ocean? Fitting.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

3-Day Matsumoto Itinerary: Castle, Art, and Natural Wonders

GaijinPot Blog

Kei Hirata Is Inspiring The Next Generation

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

Bayside Place Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

Ogawa Falls

GaijinPot Travel

Life in A Japanese Share House: Costs, Benefits and Social Life

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Guide to Shimokitazawa’s Dining and Shopping Scene

Savvy Tokyo

Showa Dreamscape: Nostalgic Tourism in Retro Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Japanese Twist on American Fast Food Chains

GaijinPot Blog

Ishinomaki

GaijinPot Travel

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog