Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Medvedev marks WW2 victory over Japan
Deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev takes part in ceremonial events, that mark the anniversary of the World War II victory over Japan, in Glory Square in the far eastern city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, on Sept 3, 2023. Photo: Reuters/SPUTNIK
politics

'We don't give a damn about the feelings of Japanese concerning the so-called Northern Territories:' Medvedev

14 Comments
By Andrew Osborn
MOSCOW

Senior Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev told Japan on Tuesday it would have to drop territorial claims to a group of Pacific islands if it wanted to conclude a peace treaty with Russia formally ending World War II.

"We don't give a damn about the 'feelings of the Japanese' concerning the so-called 'Northern Territories.' These are not disputed territories but Russia," said Medvedev. "And those samurai who feel especially sad can end their life in a traditional Japanese way, by committing seppuku (Japanese ritualistic suicide by disembowelment). If they dare, of course."

The blunt remarks by Medvedev, a former president who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, over what Moscow calls the Kuril islands are likely to anger Japan which lays claim to four of the southernmost islands, which it calls the Northern Territories.

Russia, the main successor state to the Soviet Union, and Japan have never signed a peace treaty formally ending their hostilities during World War II, with the islands remaining the primary stumbling block.

The islands are located off Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost main island, and were seized by the Soviet Union at the end of World War II.

Diplomats on both sides once spoke of the possibility of reviving a Soviet-era draft agreement that envisaged returning two of the four islands to Japan as part of a peace deal.

But Russia withdrew from peace treaty talks with Japan and froze joint economic projects related to the islands in 2022 because of Japanese sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine and relations have soured further since.

Medvedev said he was responding to comments by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who he said had spoken in favor of a peace treaty with Russia.

"Nobody's against the peace treaty on the understanding that ... the 'territorial question' is closed once and for all in accordance with the constitution of Russia," Medvedev said on his official X account.

In 2020, Russia's constitution was amended to bar handing over territory to a foreign power.

Medvedev, who styles himself as one of the Kremlin's most hardline anti-Western hawks, said Japan would also have to accept that Russia would develop the Kuril islands and station new weapons there.

Medvedev accused Japan of cozying up to the United States despite the fact that the U.S. military had dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Russia said in December it regarded joint military exercises by Japan, the United States and Australia near Hokkaido to be a "potential security threat". It has complained about Japan - with U.S. help - expanding its military infrastructure and increasing arms purchases.

Japan has periodically expressed unease about Russia beefing up its military infrastructure on the disputed island chain.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

14 Comments
Login to comment

Wouldn't expect anything civilized from fascist Russia and their yappy little mouthpiece Medvedev. The Japanese peoples image of fascist Russia is one of contempt. Nothing but a land-grabbing regime that murders innocent people.

9 ( +14 / -5 )

Tokyo really needs to learn to accept the outcome of the Second World War and the consequences of the Axis alliance they joined. They need to sit down and come to grips with that and realize they aren't coming back.

As soon as they do that, a peace treaty can be signed.

In the meantime, Moscow would be wise to fortify them with missiles like Tokyo is doing on some islands near Okinawa.

-10 ( +5 / -15 )

Hold a vote and let the locals decide which country they want to be citizens of. Of course neither the Russian nor Japanese governments will agree to that

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Medvedev sounds medieval

A bit harsh words directed at japan and certainly not a welcoming invitation to sign a peace treaty.

Extremely insulting and inappropriate and unnecessary of Medvedev to say such words.

Then again truth be told Russia isn't the only country technically still at war with Japan due to not signing of a peace treaty after the end of WWII

I fear Medvedev has made matters worse for relations with japan tho

8 ( +12 / -4 )

You believe anything this wayne kerr says? Totally deranged, like most of the Russian high command.

5 ( +9 / -4 )

"Why does nobody like us?" - also Russia

6 ( +9 / -3 )

Well that's clear. We don't give a damn about Russia pretending to be a civilized country, either.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

@Fighto!

Nothing but a land-grabbing regime that murders innocent people.

If Japan didn't surrender on August 15th, 1945, then the present day Russia-Japan border would be somewhere around Fukushima, not Hokkaido.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

JJEToday  06:52 am JST

Tokyo really needs to learn to accept the outcome of the Second World War and the consequences of the Axis alliance they joined. They need to sit down and come to grips with that and realize they aren't coming back.

As soon as they do that, a peace treaty can be signed.

Only the Russian believes in taking land for peace. It's unfortunate Germany let them do this once. Never again.

In the meantime, Moscow would be wise to fortify them with missiles like Tokyo is doing on some islands near Okinawa.

Okinawa is very far from Russia.

2 ( +6 / -4 )

Those islands are Russian. Those islands will remain Russian. Countries don’t cede territory unless forced to and that is never going to happen, Japan. You initiated a war of aggression and you lost that war. War has consequences. Those islands are Russian. It really isn’t that difficult. Unfortunate, perhaps, but not difficult.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

Well, Japan just needs to get over it, those islands are gone and they’ll never get them back.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

That certainly puts the matter to rest. Japan has decide to take the territories by force. That means changing their constitution. If they don’t and keep on pressing along diplomatic lines they are just butting their heads against a wall.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Shocking how many people sympathize with the Axis alliance. But not surprising considering the shape of certain governments which those same people support.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

My what a crazy Ivan hissy fit, toys scattered in rage, a prefect example off preteen intermittent explosive disorder, common in Russian minsters of state. provoked by vodka fuelled drunken stupors.

Night in the cells, then the learned Judge can pass sentence.

Alcoholic fuelled delinquency. probably involuntarily urinated himself how embarrassing.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I see mini-me’s mini-me got his talking points.

Guess they won’t be needing any Japanese funding to rebuild their creaking economy when they get the boot from Ukraine.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This is the consequences of Japan obeying the geopolitical whims of the US..

At least Japan could have recovered half of the islands if it had negotiated with Russia, but the stupidity of following the US took away its chance of recovering anything..

Being an enemy of the U.S. is bad but being its ally is stupid deadly..

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Well that's clear. We don't give a damn about Russia pretending to be a civilized country, either.

Careful people, "TaiwanisChina" is throwing a tantrum.. LOL!!..

https://media1.tenor.com/m/KBCX5BsM05YAAAAd/tantrum-kid.gif

WAHAHAHAHAAA!!!...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"And those samurai who feel especially sad can end their life in a traditional Japanese way, by committing seppuku(Japanese ritualistic suicide by disembowelment). If they dare, of course."

Quite a ridiculous and audacious thing to say.

廃刀令 was enacted in spring 1876.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel

Authentic Japanese Cooking Classes in Shikoku

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel