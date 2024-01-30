'We don't give a damn about the feelings of Japanese concerning the so-called Northern Territories:' Medvedev

Senior Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev told Japan on Tuesday it would have to drop territorial claims to a group of Pacific islands if it wanted to conclude a peace treaty with Russia formally ending World War II.
"We don't give a damn about the 'feelings of the Japanese' concerning the so-called 'Northern Territories.' These are not disputed territories but Russia," said Medvedev. "And those samurai who feel especially sad can end their life in a traditional Japanese way, by committing seppuku (Japanese ritualistic suicide by disembowelment). If they dare, of course."
The blunt remarks by Medvedev, a former president who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, over what Moscow calls the Kuril islands are likely to anger Japan which lays claim to four of the southernmost islands, which it calls the Northern Territories.
Russia, the main successor state to the Soviet Union, and Japan have never signed a peace treaty formally ending their hostilities during World War II, with the islands remaining the primary stumbling block.
The islands are located off Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost main island, and were seized by the Soviet Union at the end of World War II.
Diplomats on both sides once spoke of the possibility of reviving a Soviet-era draft agreement that envisaged returning two of the four islands to Japan as part of a peace deal.
But Russia withdrew from peace treaty talks with Japan and froze joint economic projects related to the islands in 2022 because of Japanese sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine and relations have soured further since.
Medvedev said he was responding to comments by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who he said had spoken in favor of a peace treaty with Russia.
"Nobody's against the peace treaty on the understanding that ... the 'territorial question' is closed once and for all in accordance with the constitution of Russia," Medvedev said on his official X account.
In 2020, Russia's constitution was amended to bar handing over territory to a foreign power.
Medvedev, who styles himself as one of the Kremlin's most hardline anti-Western hawks, said Japan would also have to accept that Russia would develop the Kuril islands and station new weapons there.
Medvedev accused Japan of cozying up to the United States despite the fact that the U.S. military had dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.
Russia said in December it regarded joint military exercises by Japan, the United States and Australia near Hokkaido to be a "potential security threat". It has complained about Japan - with U.S. help - expanding its military infrastructure and increasing arms purchases.
Japan has periodically expressed unease about Russia beefing up its military infrastructure on the disputed island chain.
Fighto!
Wouldn't expect anything civilized from fascist Russia and their yappy little mouthpiece Medvedev. The Japanese peoples image of fascist Russia is one of contempt. Nothing but a land-grabbing regime that murders innocent people.
JJE
Tokyo really needs to learn to accept the outcome of the Second World War and the consequences of the Axis alliance they joined. They need to sit down and come to grips with that and realize they aren't coming back.
As soon as they do that, a peace treaty can be signed.
In the meantime, Moscow would be wise to fortify them with missiles like Tokyo is doing on some islands near Okinawa.
Concerned Citizen
Hold a vote and let the locals decide which country they want to be citizens of. Of course neither the Russian nor Japanese governments will agree to that
Pseudonymouse
Medvedev sounds medieval
A bit harsh words directed at japan and certainly not a welcoming invitation to sign a peace treaty.
Extremely insulting and inappropriate and unnecessary of Medvedev to say such words.
Then again truth be told Russia isn't the only country technically still at war with Japan due to not signing of a peace treaty after the end of WWII
I fear Medvedev has made matters worse for relations with japan tho
factchecker
You believe anything this wayne kerr says? Totally deranged, like most of the Russian high command.
UChosePoorly
"Why does nobody like us?" - also Russia
TaiwanIsNotChina
Well that's clear. We don't give a damn about Russia pretending to be a civilized country, either.
Samit Basu
@Fighto!
If Japan didn't surrender on August 15th, 1945, then the present day Russia-Japan border would be somewhere around Fukushima, not Hokkaido.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Only the Russian believes in taking land for peace. It's unfortunate Germany let them do this once. Never again.
Okinawa is very far from Russia.
Protestant
Those islands are Russian. Those islands will remain Russian. Countries don’t cede territory unless forced to and that is never going to happen, Japan. You initiated a war of aggression and you lost that war. War has consequences. Those islands are Russian. It really isn’t that difficult. Unfortunate, perhaps, but not difficult.
bass4funk
Well, Japan just needs to get over it, those islands are gone and they’ll never get them back.
John-San
That certainly puts the matter to rest. Japan has decide to take the territories by force. That means changing their constitution. If they don’t and keep on pressing along diplomatic lines they are just butting their heads against a wall.
JJE
Shocking how many people sympathize with the Axis alliance. But not surprising considering the shape of certain governments which those same people support.
itsonlyrocknroll
My what a crazy Ivan hissy fit, toys scattered in rage, a prefect example off preteen intermittent explosive disorder, common in Russian minsters of state. provoked by vodka fuelled drunken stupors.
Night in the cells, then the learned Judge can pass sentence.
Alcoholic fuelled delinquency. probably involuntarily urinated himself how embarrassing.
John
I see mini-me’s mini-me got his talking points.
Guess they won’t be needing any Japanese funding to rebuild their creaking economy when they get the boot from Ukraine.
TokyoLiving
This is the consequences of Japan obeying the geopolitical whims of the US..
At least Japan could have recovered half of the islands if it had negotiated with Russia, but the stupidity of following the US took away its chance of recovering anything..
Being an enemy of the U.S. is bad but being its ally is stupid deadly..
TokyoLiving
Careful people, "TaiwanisChina" is throwing a tantrum.. LOL!!..
https://media1.tenor.com/m/KBCX5BsM05YAAAAd/tantrum-kid.gif
WAHAHAHAHAAA!!!...
Elvis is here
Quite a ridiculous and audacious thing to say.
廃刀令 was enacted in spring 1876.