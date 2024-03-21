Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: A Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile unit is seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo
A Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile unit is seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON
politics

Russia warns Japan of 'serious consequences' if Patriot missiles made there end up in Ukraine

0 Comments
MOSCOW

Russia's newly appointed ambassador to Japan has warned Tokyo of serious consequences and retaliatory steps if Patriot missile systems manufactured under U.S. license in Japan end up in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported on Friday.

RIA cited the new envoy, Nikolai Nozdrev, as saying that Moscow would be watching closely to see where Japanese arms exports ended up after Tokyo softened its export rules at the end of last year.

In particular, he said, Russia would be watching to see if and when any Patriot missile complexes and missiles made in Japan under U.S. license are exported to the United States and then to Ukraine.

"Accordingly, we will be watching carefully to make sure that the Patriots delivered do not end up in Ukraine, because if that happens, there will be the most severe consequences for bilateral (Russia-Japan) relations, including our retaliatory steps," RIA cited him as saying.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

"Tough talk" from the anti-democracy fascists - just like their little buddy, lil' Rocket Man.

What are they gonna do? The free, democratic world has Japan's back.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Viewing: The Most Beautiful Spots for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The ‘Who,’ ‘What,’ ‘Where’ and ‘How Much’ of Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel

The Legacy of Akira Toriyama: Dragon Ball and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

JR Nishi Oyama Station

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shikaumi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2024

Savvy Tokyo