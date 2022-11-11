Outgoing Russian ambassador blames Japan for strained relations

Russia's outgoing ambassador to Tokyo blamed Japan on Friday for straining relations between the countries by imposing sanctions on Moscow over its war with Ukraine.
Mikhail Galuzin also accused the United States of attempting to isolate Russia from the international community and of pressuring many countries into supporting a U.N. General Assembly resolution against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
“The unfriendly action from the Japanese side unfortunately worsened our relations greatly. And now the future of our relation is uncertain,” Galuzin said at a news conference in Tokyo.
Japan has joined the United States and European nations in sanctioning Russia over its invasion. It is concerned about the possible impact of the invasion in Asia, where China’s military has grown increasingly assertive and conducts regular exercises threatening self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims.
In response to Japan's sanctions, Moscow has suspended talks on a peace treaty with Tokyo, including negotiations over Russian-held islands claimed by Japan, that would formally end their World War II hostilities.
Galuzin, who is leaving his post in Tokyo, possibly later this month, said Japan should take the initiative if it wants to reconcile with Russia.
“The initiative should be from the side that destroyed the relations. So if and when the Japanese side feels that it is ready to present this initiative for the improvement of our relations, we will consider," Galuzin said.
A letter issued earlier Friday by U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and signed by 42 mostly European diplomats based in Japan demanded that Galuzin provide “honest and factually accurate” answers at Friday's news conference.
Galuzin denied the letter's charge that Russia is occupying Ukraine, and countered that occupation is "what the United States is doing in many, many countries of the world, or had done in many countries of the world” including Syria and Iraq. He accused Washington of turning Iraq into a hub of terrorism, damaging and destabilizing the world. He also accused the United States and NATO of turning Ukraine into an anti-Russian state and driving more Ukrainian people into fighting and suffering.
Galuzin said the U.S. pressured developing nations to vote in favor of the U.N. resolution against the Ukraine war, saying unidentified countries “shared with us that they were threatened, they were blackmailed even by the United States diplomats within the United Nations."
Asked why Russian President Vladimir Putin is not attending next week's Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, Galuzin said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend on his behalf, adding, “From time to time, it happens.”
Michael Machida
Yeah. It's not the fault of Russia. It's the fault of everyone else. Right...
JeffLee
When your president makes nuclear war threats, do you really think that will make him or your government popular in Japan, given what happened here in August 1945?
Get a grip. The Russian govt lives in a world of delusion.
TokyoLiving
The biggest culprit is the US bringing its chaos and international unrest to the East just to maintain its hegemony and dirty geopolitical interests..
If Japan took care of itself instead of being the US's lapdog, it wouldn't have these problems..
Goodbye northern territories, goodbyeeeeeee!!!........
thepersoniamnow
The USA is our biggest protector, arms dealer, and now ally in war and conflict.
There won’t be a Tokyo to live in without that.
Wick's pencil
The west is falling, and Kishida chose to follow it!
Sven Asai
He could also better have chosen to leave in silence or saying some kind and thankful words for the long time he had lived here in this beautiful country under very wealthy conditions.
Moonraker
Oh God! In what universe is it fine to invade your neighbour on some ridiculous pretext and seek to purposefully destroy its infrastructure and kill innocents and then expect the world to remain silent and do nothing? Wake up, Mr Galuzin.
(Yes, I know the US did it in Iraq too. And they were also very wrong too. But somehow have largely got away with it.)
obladi
You big bully, Kishida
cleo
Absolutely.
That would be the side that invaded a sovereign neighboring country, destroying millions of lives, targeting residential buildings, school and hospitals and threatening nuclear war. And the correct initiative would be to stop doing all that, go back home and sit on the naughty step until all reparations have been made and Ukraine says it’s enough.
Goodbye, Mr ambassador. Don’t be surprised if the door hits you hard on the way out.
englisc aspyrgend
A classic example of the delusional alternative reality that is current in the Kremlin and imposed on the russian people and propagated around the world by russia’s diplomatic representatives in a feeble attempt to justify the unjustifiable.
Very ill mannered of Mr Galuzin, not an example of how a good diplomat behaves, and all the more risible on the day russia is forced to scuttle away over the Dnipro and abandon the only regional capital they captured.
As to the negotiations over the illegally seized islands, russia never intended to agree to the return of so much as a square inch, they just dragged the negotiations out to extract all they could from Japan and make a fool of them.
Hiro
I am glad our country took a stance toward Russia. The day they annex Crimea, it already pretty much strained relation. Then they started using nuclear threats and still dare to invade Ukraine, that truly crossed the line. If we keep letting them have their way, they will always think they can get more.
Plus it's not like our country will ever get those islands back anyway. They just keep holding military drills there. So there isn't really much loss in this whole relation.
Not to mention if we allow Russia to openly take territories like this, it would set a example to many other countries who are eager to also take territories from others. Last thing we need is to let other countries think is perfectly okay to invade and get away with taking territories