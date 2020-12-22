Russian, Chinese bombers fly joint patrol over Sea of Japan and East China Sea

Russian and Chinese bombers flew a joint patrol mission over the western Pacific Tuesday in a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing.
The Russian military said that a pair of its Tu-95 strategic bombers and four Chinese H-6K bombers flew over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the joint mission was intended to “develop and deepen the comprehensive Russia-China partnership, further increase the level of cooperation between the two militaries, expand their ability for joint action and strengthen strategic stability.”
The ministry added that the patrol flight “wasn't directed against any third countries.”
Tuesday's mission was the second such flight since a July 2019 patrol over the same area.
It follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement in October that the idea of a future Russia-China military alliance can’t be ruled out — a signal of deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Beijing amid growing tensions in their relations with the United States.
Until that moment, Russia and China had hailed their “strategic partnership,” but rejected any talk about the possibility of their forming a military alliance.
Putin also noted in October that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defense capability.
Russia has sought to develop stronger ties with China as its relations with the West sank to post-Cold War lows over Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea, accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and other issues.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Simian Lane
how many wars have they won between them again ?
sourpuss
Well, someone’s got to defend autocracy!
Sh1mon M4sada
Rather strong but hidden message from Putin to Biden and the EU.
"Sever ties to China now! Russia has a badass sidekick".
Yrral
US can Russia to it knees, when new sanctions are imposed
Fighto!
Two murderous, totalitariian states, who have a hatred of freedom and democracy, and both illegally occupying Japanese land. Of course they are gonna band together against nations in the region who love those values, like the USA and Japan.
Akie
It is still not to late to get out of quad.
PTownsend
Anti-democracy, pro-authoritarians around the globe are cheering as their model states China and Russia draw deeper lines in the sand.
non party
after January 20.. Biden's Planes also join with them..
KnowBetter
I see this two ways.
Russia is just using this as an excuse to cozy up to China and get a close up view of what their training is like in case they need to jump in at the last moment of a 'future' war to make another land grab like in they did in the last world war.Russia wants China to believe it's on its side and at the same time make the US and allies think twice about any sanctions or provocations in the region when in fact they would stab China in the back to get rid of the CCP and install their own controllable version of government for Russia's benefit.
China's CCP is in its dying years with this virus they allowed to make its way to every corner of this planet. It's only a matter of time before the CCP feels the pressure from all sides, domestic and foreign and goes too far.
The CCP doesn't have the patience to have or stick to a long term plan which is clear in the way they allowed the virus to leave their country where they could have had control over the narrative and kept the world customer base intact and healthy while they shut down their own country to fight the virus. Instead they figured, we have the virus so damn the rest of the planet, let them suffer along with us as well. Shortsighted as they killed off their business and made the whole world's market come to a screaming halt.