Three Russian naval vessels passed between Japan's two westernmost islands of Yonaguni and Iriomote, the Defense Ministry said Saturday, as tensions between Tokyo and Moscow continue to intensify over the Ukraine crisis.
The destroyer, frigate and supply ships sailed between the islands near Taiwan from Friday through Saturday and moved into the East China Sea, said the ministry, which, for the first time, disclosed Russia's naval passage in the area.
The ministry, which is analyzing the ships' actions and motives, presumed that they were on their way to return to Russia. The passage came amid an increased Russian and Chinese naval presence in waters around Japan.
Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said last month that five Russian naval ships "almost encircled Japan," and three Chinese vessels followed a similar path.
The Russian destroyer and frigate had accompanied those five warships for part of their journey, sailing with them southward off Hokkaido and passing the Izu Islands south of Tokyo on June 16.
Intensified Russian military activity near Japan has also involved a joint flight of bombers with China over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the Pacific in late May.© KYODO
12 Comments
Login to comment
Legrande
These stories are written as though describing military maneuvers, like sharks circling and ready to strike, when in reality they are not (i.e. here the ships are merely returning back home to Russia)...Yonaguni? Eons away from Tokyo, Osaka, etc., and again just happens to be in the same area as the route back home.
So it's really obvious someone has an agenda here.
Alan Harrison
Russian warships pass between Japan's westernmost islands
Big Deal.
OssanAmerica
Yes the Chinese and Russians have an agenda for sure, to display to Japan. the US and Allies their navies' ability to operate in their back yard.
Mr Kipling
3 ships sailing in international waters as is their right. Why no report on Japanese, US, German, Korean and every other country with a navy doing exactly this everyday of the year?
noriahojanen
Another cheap show-off just like Putin's macho half-naked photos.
Because the Russian Navy has limited capability to detect and identify those covert activities, and of course none is news-reported. Deeper undersea Japan's submarines are quite active and on alert while Russia has no knowledge of their whereabouts.
And beware that all Russian activities near Japan have been (easily) monitored.
voiceofokinawa
The rivalry between the East and the West in the form of the Cold War is supposed to have ended in 1991 when the Soviet Union collapsed. But U.S.-led NATO took advantage of this and expanded its sphere of influence over the former Soviet bloc.
NATO should have exerted itself to prevent the Cold War from occurring once again but it has done exactly the opposite.
noriahojanen
Be reminded that Russia under Putin once sought NATO membership. There is the opposite and relevant view that NATO should have expanded more including Ukraine to prevent the invasions (starting since 2014 in Crimea).
blue
I guess this is a typo, as Japan has the sixth longest coastline in the world (29,751 km (18,486 mi)). Good luck trying to encircle this with 5 ships (or 8 for that matters). (#sarcasm)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geography_of_Japan#:~:text=Japan%20has%20the%20sixth%20longest,29%2C751%20km%20(18%2C486%20mi)).
Anyway, it's election-time. We need to panic the plebs to vote for the LDP, don't we.
Mark
we shouldn't be surprised that Russia and China are teaming up, their fear of NATO expansion towards Asia is probably urgent and causing panic, and it should.
If and when Russia and China learn to RESPECT the sovereignty of other nations in the area only then NATO and the free world will calm down and feel safe.
Alfie Noakes
Another gaslighting article from Kyodo on what happens to be an election day in Japan. Just a coincidence of course...
When the Americans fly nuclear-capable bombers over the Middle East, that's just for "reassurance" right? That's not threatening anyone, yeah?
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/31/bomber-iran-mideast-tensions-518029
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
@blue
Encircled as in circumnavigating is what they are referring to.
Probably a translation issue
Yes amusing
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
@Noriahojanen
In fact Japanese submarines are so highly trained in proficiency navigation that they recently bumped into a Japanese fishing vessel.
Very impressive indeed